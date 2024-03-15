Design News: Lightverse store showcases art of lighting, home-grown air purifier zaps viruses

New Lightverse experiential hub showcases art of lighting

Siblings Wilson and Grayer Poon, who saw a gap in the lighting market between wholesale trade and retail lighting shops, launched Lightverse in 2023.

The experiential lighting retail store offers bespoke solutions for commercial, retail and residential spaces. Their showroom is designed to allow home owners and industry professionals to experiment with lighting before deciding to buy.

Mr Poon, 35, and Ms Poon, 31, joined their family business Aik Fah Trading after completing their studies. It was started by their late father William Poon in the 1990s and was known for selling high-quality architectural lighting.

He later launched a lighting brand called Glos with locally designed and trademarked lights and fixtures.

Lightverse not only showcases the Glos range of lighting, but also offers comprehensive in-house lighting design capabilities called Artilux. In addition, it stocks the Vio range of intelligent lighting, which provides cutting-edge solutions for modern commercial and residential spaces.

The second-generation entrepreneurs also nurture the next generation of creative minds by inviting students from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts to Lightverse to gain first-hand insights into lighting design. The duo hope to conduct more workshops and share the importance of lighting with future designers.

Info: Go to www.lightverse.sg

