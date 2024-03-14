Style News: K-fashion brand Mardi Mercredi debuts here, Beyond The Vines and Casetify collaborate

Cult K-fashion brand Mardi Mercredi debuts at SocietyA

If hearing the name “Mardi Mercredi” does not ring a bell, seeing its shirts certainly will.

The cult label from South Korea, instantly recognisable by its Flowermardi blossom graphic, is a favourite among in-the-know fashionistas in or heading to Seoul.

Founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife team “Peace”, Park Hwa-mok and Valerie S. Lee, its Flowermardi blossom is said to have been created by Park for his wife on the belief that “every woman loves flowers”.

The brand quickly took the street style scene by storm and has been worn by K-pop idols including NewJeans’ Minji and IVE’s Jang Won-young.

You need not hop on a flight to bring its coveted tees home. The brand is retailing in Singapore via a one-month pop-up held exclusively at home-grown multi-label retailer SocietyA.