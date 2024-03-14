Style News: K-fashion brand Mardi Mercredi debuts here, Beyond The Vines and Casetify collaborate

Cult K-fashion brand Mardi Mercredi debuts at SocietyA
If hearing the name “Mardi Mercredi” does not ring a bell, seeing its shirts certainly will.
The cult label from South Korea, instantly recognisable by its Flowermardi blossom graphic, is a favourite among in-the-know fashionistas in or heading to Seoul.
Founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife team “Peace”, Park Hwa-mok and Valerie S. Lee, its Flowermardi blossom is said to have been created by Park for his wife on the belief that “every woman loves flowers”.
The brand quickly took the street style scene by storm and has been worn by K-pop idols including NewJeans’ Minji and IVE’s Jang Won-young.
You need not hop on a flight to bring its coveted tees home. The brand is retailing in Singapore via a one-month pop-up held exclusively at home-grown multi-label retailer SocietyA.
Until March 29, shoppers here can browse an extensive collection of staple Mardi Mercredi designs – think T-shirts, baby tees and oversized sweatshirts – as well as its Spring/Summer 2024 pieces, which range from pretty rugby shirts to girlish gingham skirts.
A new motif, Clovermardi, also makes an appearance, adding whimsy to the casual-chic pieces. Prices range from $69 to $409.
Info: The Mardi Mercredi pop-up is at SocietyA, 03-14A Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road, till March 29.
Fresh’s new dream serum
The well-loved skincare brand has a new launch to help skin work overtime while you sleep.
The Lotus Youth Preserve Resurfacing Dream Serum ($98) is said to combine multiple steps of skin renewal – exfoliating, infusing antioxidants and moisturising – in a single product.
An AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) night serum targeting uneven texture and dark spots, it contains glycolic and citric acids to break down and remove dead skin cells from various layers in the skin. Prickly pear flower extract was added for its resurfacing properties that support skin renewal activity.
Despite it being Fresh’s first chemical exfoliant, the creamy serum is gentle on skin. Polyglutamic acid in the formula helps deliver comfort and hydration, while Fresh’s signature antioxidant-rich Super Lotus is said to help smooth the look of fine lines and boost radiance.
Pair it with the Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Face Cream for well-rested, plush skin.
Info: Available at Fresh boutiques, Tangs stores, Sephora stores and fresh.com
Beyond The Vines and Casetify collab
The home-grown fashion and design studio has teamed up with phone accessories brand Casetify for an exclusive collection, making it the first South-east Asian brand to do so.
The collaboration draws inspiration from a boutique hotel, with details recalling a relaxing vacation: porter hats, concierge desks and poolside lounging.
Launching on March 15, the line-up includes phone cases in six whimsical designs that are also available as free wallpapers that can be downloaded from the brand’s Instagram highlights.
Tech accessories include cardholder stands, snappy grip stands and AirPods cases for Apple users. Prices for the collection range from $50 to $99.
There will also be a range of complementary Beyond The Vines merchandise with similar designs, comprising T-shirts, water tumblers, key tags and bedroom slippers, priced from $18 to $79.
Info: Available from March 15 at Beyond The Vines stores and beyondthevines.com
Laneige launches pink sleeping mask and cafe pop-up
The South Korean brand’s cult favourite sleeping mask range has a new addition.
It is all in the name – the Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask ($56) claims to visibly plump and firm skin, while boosting the skin barrier.
Formulated with peptides and a peony and collagen complex, it is said to help boost and preserve collagen, revitalising lifeless skin to restore its bounce.
The mask’s sorbet-like texture is also packed with Hydro-Melt Glow Capsules that create a protective moisture barrier to nourish tired skin overnight, so you wake up with a more radiant complexion.
To celebrate the launch, Laneige has collaborated with local cafe Rise Bakehouse at TripleOne Somerset. Until March 17, customers can purchase an exclusive dessert set ($17) comprising a Bouncy Blossom Tart and Collagen Strawberries and Creme Milk drink, inspired by the sleeping mask.
Every purchase of the set gives you a shot at a pink-themed photo booth and gachapon machine to redeem Laneige samples.
Info: Available at Laneige boutiques, Lazada, Shopee, Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Hues of blue for Chanel Spring ’24 make-up
The luxury fashion house has unveiled its first make-up collection created by Cometes Collective, the collective of international make-up artists that was formed in 2022 to drive the creative vision for Chanel’s beauty arm.
Chinese make-up artist Valentina Li takes the lead with this debut drop for Spring 2024.
Inspired by the ocean, she chose chromatic blue for the main palette – reflected in the Les 4 Ombres Rivage eyeshadow quad ($116), with a satiny turquoise and embossed with curved ridges resembling ripples on water; Bleu Abysse Stylo Yeux Waterproof ($43), an electric blue eyeliner; and Lagune nail polish ($46).
Li has also created two new highlighters: the Baume Essential highlighter stick in Mermaid Glow ($73) that mimics the pearly iridescence of seashells with gold and pink shimmer, and Lumiere De L’ocean ($107), a pearlescent powder with subtle cyan shimmer.
Info: Available at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques and counters, and chanel.com/sg