Design News: E-furniture retailer My Selection opens store, Lego releases 90th-anniversary set

My Selection launches store in Farrer Park

Home-grown online furniture retailer My Selection, which retails quirky yet iconic French and European furniture and home accessories at affordable prices, has opened a 1,200 sq ft brick-and-mortar store in Farrer Park.

The store also has a corner bakery, La Petite Boulangerie, which sells Merveilleux, a French meringue cake.

French nationalAlexandre Kebabtchieff startedthe brandin 2016 as a webstore.

It offers styles from the 1960s such as the Buisseau Armchair, a distinctive design from French fashion and lifestyle brand La Redoute Interieurs, which combines the delicacy of cane with the warmth of velvet. The chair is one of the most popular pieces among customers.

Info: Prices for a Buisseau Armchair start at$880. Visit the store at 2 Marne Road or visit this website.

Lego celebrates 90 years with classic set