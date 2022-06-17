Design News: E-furniture retailer My Selection opens store, Lego releases 90th-anniversary set

My Selection launches store in Farrer Park
Home-grown online furniture retailer My Selection, which retails quirky yet iconic French and European furniture and home accessories at affordable prices, has opened a 1,200 sq ft brick-and-mortar store in Farrer Park.
The store also has a corner bakery, La Petite Boulangerie, which sells Merveilleux, a French meringue cake.
French nationalAlexandre Kebabtchieff startedthe brandin 2016 as a webstore.
It offers styles from the 1960s such as the Buisseau Armchair, a distinctive design from French fashion and lifestyle brand La Redoute Interieurs, which combines the delicacy of cane with the warmth of velvet. The chair is one of the most popular pieces among customers.
Info: Prices for a Buisseau Armchair start at$880. Visit the store at 2 Marne Road or visit this website.
Lego celebrates 90 years with classic set
Lego fans can also take a walk down memory lane with the 11021 Lego Classic 90 Years of Play ($79.90), which celebrates the Danish toymaker's 90th birthday.
The 1,100-piece set 15 mini-build recreations such as the 1932 Duck and the 2020 Pineapple Pencil Holder as well as extra bricks.
Till Sunday (June 19), Lego fans can also check out the brand's pop-up store at VivoCity. They canbuild their own Lego creations at a play area, and share ideas and wisheson a giant Lego Dots message board.
Info: The pop-up is located at VivoCity, Level 1 East Court 1, 1 HarbourFront Walk. Visit this website.
Coliwoo to launch shophouse lifestyle hub concept
Co-living brand Coliwoo will be launching a mixed-use development called Coliwoo Lavender Collection by the next quarter of the year.
The set of two-storey shophouses along Lavender Street and Serangoon Road - designed for both residential and commercial uses - is spread over about 53,000 sq ft.
Coliwoo is a subsidiary of real estate management services group LHN Group. This will be the first shophouse co-living lifestyle hubdeveloped by LHN.
The group is also launching two more co-living properties. The 14,314 sq ft Coliwoo 75BR at 75 Beach Road houses 24 rooms and will open for bookings on July 1.
Set to launch on Aug 1 is Coliwoo Hotel Gay World, a three-storey, 9,689 sq ft building at 115 Geylang Road with 27rooms.
Info: Monthly rates for units start from $1,800 for the Coliwoo Lavender Collection; from $2,800 for Coliwoo 75BR; and $2,800 for Coliwoo Hotel Gay World. More details of unit sizes and room types will be released later. Visit this website.