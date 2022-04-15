Design News: Modernist pioneer Le Corbusier's show, virtual tour of Notre-Dame cathedral

Modernist pioneer Le Corbusier's works on show

The National Design Centre is showcasing the works of Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, also known as one of the pioneers of modern architecture.

Titled Le Corbusier 101 (LC101), the exhibition presents 101 models of his works.

Among them are furniture and prints from the private collections of home-grown architectural practices RT+Q Architects and Peter Tay Studio, as well as those from Mr Manuel Der Hagopian, partner and co-founder of global architectural firm G8A.

Also at the show, which is organised chronologically, are 15 original works of art and selected furniture items that piece together a picture of Le Corbusier, who was born Charles-Edouard Jeanneret-Gris in Switzerland in 1887. He died in 1965.

The models on display are the work of interns at RT+Q Architects.

Mr Rene Tan, the firm's co-founder, says: "Through the years, it has been a tradition for interns to spend their first week building a model of a Le Corbusier work. The aim is to acquaint the young students with the design ideas of arguably the most versatile architect of the 20th century."

Info: Le Corbusier 101 is supported by Alliance Francaise de Singapour, Fondation Le Corbusier Paris and DesignSingapore Council. It is on at the National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road, till May 8. Admission is free.

