Design News: Baccarat launches Dragon Year crystal range, Royal Selangor unveils festive collection

Baccarat roars into 2024 with Dragon Year collection
Ahead of its 260th anniversary in 2024, French luxury house Baccarat has lined up a series of events worldwide and will launch a range of 2024 Dragon Year crystal home decor accents in Singapore.
The sculpted dragon creations can be found at Baccarat’s boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, which also showcases entire collections of the House of Baccarat, including its Mille Nuits tableware and Zenith chandeliers.
One of the highlights of the new range is the Dragon Legendaire ($67,000), which features the majestic creature on an ebony base.
Requiring a different mould for each of its 50 components, it is inspired by the Chinese concept of harmony – yin and yang – which can be seen in the accurate proportions, the fine detailing and the reflection of light from its scales on the dragon’s undulating body.
The range features the dragon motif in vases and figurines. Prices start at $600 for a Zodiac Dragon sculpture from the new collection.
Info: The Baccarat boutique is at B1-68, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue. Go to baccarat.sg
Royal Selangor unveils festive collection
The lifestyle brand has released its Christmas gift guide, featuring pewter collections curated to appeal to all age groups, just in time for the year-end festivities.
From the Domaine Martini Glass Pair for raising Christmas toasts at the dinner table to the Teddy Bears’ Picnic Library Bookends for supporting children’s books on shelves, there is something for everyone.
Royal Selangor, which was founded in 1885 in Malaya, is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and has standalone stores in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Singapore.
It exports to more than 20 countries, and its designs can be found in major department stores such as Wako in Japan, Harrods in London and Hudson Bay in Toronto, Canada.
Its collections highlight the craftsmanship of its pewter artisans, who forge new designs while upholding Royal Selangor’s rich heritage.
This is evident in gifts such as the Corinthian Table Clock featuring baroque accents and Roman columns, and the Isthmus Plate with intricate carvings reminiscent of Langkasuka, an ancient Hindu-Buddhist kingdom dating back to the 2nd century CE.
Prices start at $99 for a wine glass.
Info: Royal Selangor stores are at 04-20, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn; and B2-92, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue. Buy online at royalselangor.com
Nippon Paint innovates with textured paint series
With minimalism continuing to be a popular design trend, subtle wall textures are taking centre stage globally.
Nippon Paint’s new Interior Texture Paint series is an innovation that features textures such as lightly brushed finishes or delicate patterns.
The Singapore-based multinational coatings company says these are more popular for home and office interiors than paints that have heavy or pronounced textures.
The Mulberry Silk paint is said to make walls feel like natural silk fibres to the touch after drying, while the Pumice Stone paint transforms surfaces to look like natural sandstone. The artistic relief texture features three-dimensional granules and fragments.
The Snowflake Rock paint looks like natural rocks that have been hand-polished by craftsmen, and comes in a palette of vibrant colours.
Info: The Interior Texture Paint series’ full range will be available by December 2023. Go to nipponpaint.com.sg