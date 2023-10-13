Design News: Baccarat launches Dragon Year crystal range, Royal Selangor unveils festive collection

Baccarat roars into 2024 with Dragon Year collection

Ahead of its 260th anniversary in 2024, French luxury house Baccarat has lined up a series of events worldwide and will launch a range of 2024 Dragon Year crystal home decor accents in Singapore.

The sculpted dragon creations can be found at Baccarat’s boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, which also showcases entire collections of the House of Baccarat, including its Mille Nuits tableware and Zenith chandeliers.

One of the highlights of the new range is the Dragon Legendaire ($67,000), which features the majestic creature on an ebony base.

Requiring a different mould for each of its 50 components, it is inspired by the Chinese concept of harmony – yin and yang – which can be seen in the accurate proportions, the fine detailing and the reflection of light from its scales on the dragon’s undulating body.

The range features the dragon motif in vases and figurines. Prices start at $600 for a Zodiac Dragon sculpture from the new collection.

Info: The Baccarat boutique is at B1-68, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue. Go to baccarat.sg

