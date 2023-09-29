Design News: Sony launches Olivia Rodrigo-inspired earbuds, Coca-Cola’s futuristic soda

If you are a fan of popular singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo or the colour purple, Sony’s new LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo earbuds ($299) might be up your alley.

The earbuds are enclosed in a matte marbled violet case designed by the 20-year-old pop star, who is known for her love of purple.

The shade features prominently on the covers of her first two albums, Sour (2021) and Guts (2023), and she once told Wired magazine that it was “the colour of magic and all things mystic”.

The limited-edition set can be pre-ordered until Oct 31 and comes with a free black Guts tote bag.

