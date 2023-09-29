Design News: Sony launches Olivia Rodrigo-inspired earbuds, Coca-Cola’s futuristic soda

Sony’s new LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo earbuds and Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar. PHOTOS: SONY ELECTRONICS, COCA-COLA
Yamini Chinnuswamy
Correspondent
Updated
Published
5 hours ago

Sony’s new Olivia Rodrigo-inspired earbuds

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has teamed up with Sony to launch earbuds that come in a matte marbled violet case. PHOTOS: SONY ELECTRONICS

If you are a fan of popular singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo or the colour purple, Sony’s new LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo earbuds ($299) might be up your alley.

The earbuds are enclosed in a matte marbled violet case designed by the 20-year-old pop star, who is known for her love of purple.

The shade features prominently on the covers of her first two albums, Sour (2021) and Guts (2023), and she once told Wired magazine that it was “the colour of magic and all things mystic”.

The limited-edition set can be pre-ordered until Oct 31 and comes with a free black Guts tote bag.

Info: str.sg/icJg

Coca-Cola’s futuristic Y3000 soda

The Y3000 Zero Sugar is the newest entrant in Coca-Cola’s Creations line-up. PHOTO: COCA-COLA

In September, popular soda brand Coca-Cola released the newest entrant in its Creations line-up: the Y3000 Zero Sugar, which it says was “co-created” with artificial intelligence. 

The vibrant pink, blue and silver half-tone pattern emblazoned on the can of the limited-edition beverage is intended to evoke a “light and optimistic” vision of life in the year 3000, said the brand.

The Coca-Cola Creations line was launched in 2022 as a vehicle for innovative and experimental flavour variations of the carbonated drink, each with a bespoke design. 

The recent Coca-Cola Ultimate release, which was a tie-up with multiplayer online role-playing game League Of Legends, featured a special can design in black and hues of gold.

Info: Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar is available for purchase at supermarkets across the island at $4.80 for a pack of four 320ml cans.

Yeo’s chrysanthemum flower exhibit 

Held at the Flower Dome, the exhibit runs till Oct 13. PHOTO: YEO’S

Home-grown beverage company Yeo’s launched a “drinkable garden” at Gardens by the Bay, inspired by its iconic Chrysanthemum Tea packet drink.

The exhibit runs until Oct 13 as part of the park’s Chrysanthemum Charm event, which features some 80 varieties of chrysanthemums at the Flower Dome.

Besides a showcase of chrysanthemum varieties, visitors will be treated to a display of limited-edition, not-for-sale chrysanthemum tea packets.

They pay homage to Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, in honour of the 100th anniversary of his birth on Sept 16.

Visitors to the Flower Dome will receive these commemorative beverages for free upon their exit.

Info: str.sg/icJY

More On This Topic
Design News: Play Nation’s Sanrio summer collection, Jack Daniel’s x McLaren Racing whiskey bottle
ST Picks: S’pore Design Week - Celebrating the designer in everyone

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top