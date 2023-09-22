Design News: Wunderground retail festival, Peranakan-themed hotel stays and Archifest line-up

Shop, eat and experience local brands at Wunderground

The Wunderground festival, which is on until October, offers a new way to shop, eat and experience home-grown brands.

The new lifestyle festival, a three-year retail programme organised by the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA), is not simply a showcase of Singapore designs.

It also corrals the collective talent of local artists, creatives and design schools to feature visually stunning merchandise and interactive art installations to add zest to the shopping experience.

Wunderground aims to be a platform for local lifestyle brands to showcase their collaborations and drive brand awareness through limited-edition offerings that will be available only during the festival’s run.

SRA hopes this will help rejuvenate the retail scene and attract shoppers who are looking for something fresh.

The 2023 edition is the first of three annual festivals planned under the Wunderground initiative. The first will focus on promoting the collaboration of local brands, the second on creating a flagship shopping event for residents, and the third will feature overseas brands.

Expect to pick from more than 50 local retail brands such as soya wax candle stockist MellowOver, eco-friendly soap maker Clean Folks Club and artisanal gifts brand Maverick Made. Also, enjoy home-made cuisine and suss out exclusive collaborations.

It is not only about merchandise and grub. There are also immersive experiences with stage performances, tattoo sessions and tarot card readings.

The first iteration in 2023 will be divided into two distinct parts – the City Experience at Emerald Hill and the Heartland Experience at Tampines West.

Info: Go to wundergroundsg.com. The City Experience is on at 37 Emerald Hill until Oct 1, while the Heartland Experience will be held at Tampines West from Oct 6 to 15. Both events are from 3 to 10pm on weekdays and noon to 10pm on weekends.

