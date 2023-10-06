Cool hotels with hot alfresco spaces in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Even in an urban jungle, it is possible to escape to an oasis.

Hotels in Singapore are offering new outdoor experiences for locals and tourists alike to enjoy a slice of paradise inside the city.

The Beach Terrace on level 5 of Pan Pacific Orchard hotel, which opened in June in Claymore Road, is designed to look like a sandy beach and lagoon. This is a languorous zone with palm trees, a sunken bar and a view of Orchard Road.

There are also 10 special Beach Club Loft rooms, nine of which have outdoor living areas that extend into the lagoon.

The hotel was designed with the tropics in mind, with four large outdoor terraces – the Forest Terrace, Beach Terrace, Garden Terrace and Cloud Terrace – each measuring over 1,500 sq m.

Mr Marcel Holman, Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s vice-president of operations for China, Indonesia, Japan and Oceania, and general manager for Pan Pacific Orchard, says these areas allow guests “to connect with nature despite being in the middle of a dense city and sets us apart from other city hotels”.

While the Beach Terrace is reserved for hotel guests, the Garden and Cloud Terraces can be booked for private events.

Mr Holman, 55, adds: “Introducing an open-air lobby and incorporating numerous outdoor spaces was a bold decision.”

These outdoor spaces appeal to staycationers, who are a primary market, he notes.

“Domestic travellers currently make up the largest share of our bookings, with a substantial portion of those reservations coming from local guests enjoying staycations, primarily during weekends.”

Down the road at the Pullman Singapore Orchard hotel, anyone can book a cabana at the P.S.O. Beach Club and use the pool too.

There are five cabanas for lounging by the pool, and they can be booked on the hotel’s website. At the moment, there is no cover charge, but guests are expected to order food and drinks.

The hotel’s general manager Rob McIntyre, 52, describes the vibe at the P.S.O. Beach Club as “tropical beach paradise experience with the energy of urban living”.

He adds that staycationers represent about 10 per cent of its hotel bookings, while most of its guests are “bleisure” travellers, a new category of technology-savvy business travellers who seek an interplay of business and leisure.

“We believe that guests are no longer looking for just a hotel stay – they are looking for memorable experiences,” he says.