SINGAPORE – Bali, the darling of vacationers in the region, has something for everyone.

Seminyak is studded with beach clubs, spas and achingly hip cafes. Ubud draws the eat-pray-love yogis. Canggu and Uluwatu are for the surfers while more are exploring ruggedly beautiful Nusa Penida island beyond day trips. Sanur and Sidemen are up-and-coming spots still relaxed in the face of mass tourism.