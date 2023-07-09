More restaurants are adding tiny purse stools for big luxury handbags

NEW YORK – In the opening episode of Season 2 of HBO comedy-drama series And Just Like That … (2021 to present), there is a scene stealer and it is not a dress or celebrity: It is a purse stool.

“Oh, thank you, my bag was exhausted,” says lead actress Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, setting her Chanel purse down on the little white stool that is pulled up to the fancy restaurant table.

The miniature seats also add comic relief in Netflix romantic comedy series Emily In Paris (2020 to present). The show’s title character mistakenly sits on the little stand meant for her handbag at a Provence dining spot, revealing her naivete.

Fine diners will recognise the purse stool as a familiar sight in high-end dining rooms.

Now, however, those opulent emblems are taking up real estate in more casual-dining rooms, from brasseries in Miami to steakhouses in Boston.

Part of the reason is simple: More people have fancy purses that they do not want sullied by the ground. Luxury purses, new and vintage, are in high demand.

Sales of fashion and leather goods at luxury group LVMH – home of Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior – rose 18 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022.

The personal global luxury goods market grew by 22 per cent in 2022 from 2021, to €353 billion (S$520 billion), according to Bain & Co.

Besides the practical benefits of such stools, cultural superstitions from South America to Russia have added to the call for companion seats. In those countries, putting a bag on the floor is bad luck; it means you will lose money.

And purses become used to being taken off the ground. As the rise in counter dining has proliferated, so have the hooks that diners can hang bags on.

There is also the question of safety: A clutch that is within your line of sight is safer than one on the back of your chair.

These purse rests go beyond stools. They can take many forms, from a mini coat rack to a basket.

Among the dining spots you might not always have expected to find purse furniture is Rare Steakhouse at the Encore Boston Harbor resort in the Massachusetts capital.