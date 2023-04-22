Is the rise of ‘dupes’ for real?

When I was a university student in New York City many moons ago, I would frequent Manhattan’s Chinatown for a taste of affordable Asian food. During such sojourns downtown, I would invariably walk by street stalls where shopkeepers would, under their breath, utter “Louis Vuitton! Chanel!” while brandishing laminated printouts of iconic designs by these luxury brands.

It was a not-so-subtle code that, besides the garden variety stuff on display, they also had “Grade A” fakes stored away in their backrooms, available for purchase at prices well below the real deals.