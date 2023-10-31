Feeling unwanted and invisible: Postnatal depression on the rise in Singapore

SINGAPORE – When Ms Leona gave birth to her first child in 2022, the 32-year-old educator found it “the most rewarding and joyous time” of her life. Yet, she was also tired, stressed, arguing more with her husband and anxious over having to leave her child and go back to work after her maternity leave.

She was screened regularly for postnatal depression after her discharge from KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH). In mid-2023, she was advised to consult a psychiatrist when she scored higher than usual on the screening test.