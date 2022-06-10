Events and listings: Father's Day food deals, photo exhibition, holiday workshops

SINGAPORE - Grab food deals for Father's Day, sign your kid up for a school holiday workshop, or check out the 17th Ngee Ann Photographic Exhibition.
Food & drink
LeVeL33
Celebrate Father's Day with a special sharing menu ($168++, good for two to three persons) featuring a Portoro Naturally Raised Ribeye sourced from a sustainable Australian producer. It is accompanied by Stout Balsamic Roasted Vine Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus and a range of housemade beer condiments. The regular Weekend Roast menu is still available during this period.
Where: LeVeL33, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Raffles Place
When: June 18, 11.30 am to 2am; June 19, 11.30am to midnight
Tel: 6834-3133
Info: level33.com.sg
Zafferano
The Father's Day menu ($388++) features a 200-day grain-fed Porterhouse Black Angus beef (up to 1 kg), two side dishes and a bottle of 2018 Groot Constantia Cabernet Sauvignon. Available for dine-in only.
Where: Zafferano, Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: June 18, 6 to 11.30pm
Tel: 6509-1488
Info: zafferano.sg
Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant
For Father's Day, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is presenting a five-course Cantonese set menu ($98.80++ a person, minimum of two persons)at Wan Hao, featuring a Trio Appetiser Platter, Poached White Eel with Mushroom in Superior Soup and Baked Lamb Rack with Lemongrass Paste and Pineapple Sauce. Available for dine-in only.
Where: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, Level 3, 320 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: June 13 to 19, 11.30am to 10pm daily
Tel: 6831-4605
Info: Marriott website
4Fingers
The South Korean fried chicken chain has a new series of Jaw-breaking Burgers for a limited period - The Monster Tower ($11.95), Chees-Zilla ($10.95) and Chicky Crisp ($9.95). Prices include a side of fries and a drink. Available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery.
Where: 4Fingers outlets
When: Till June 30
Info: 4fingers.com.sg
White Rose Cafe
Penang Hawkers' Fare returns after a long hiatus. Hawkers from the Malaysian state whip up dishes such as char kway teow, Penang laksa and ban chang kueh at live stations during an a la carte buffet lunch and dinner.
Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth
MRT: Orchard
When: Till June 19. Lunch: noon to 2.30pm daily; Dinner: 6.30 to 10pm daily
Price: Weekdays: $38++ per adult, $23++ per child (12 years old and below). Weekends: $42++ per adult, $27++ per child
Tel: 6737-0511
Info: York Hotel website
JW Marriott Singapore
Enjoy 12 treats created by pastry chef Janice Wong as she takes over The Art of Afternoon Tea experience with a tea time set called What Dreams Are Made Of ($88++ for two persons). The set includes Edible Chocolate Crayons, Spiced Crab Tart, Popcorn Parfait Cup and Coconut Gula Melaka Cloud Cake. Available for dine-in and takeaway.
Where: Beach Road Kitchen, JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, 30 Beach Road
MRT: Esplanade / City Hall
When: Dine-in: Till June 29, Fridays to Sundays, 3.30 to 5.30pm; July 2 to 31: Saturdays and Sundays, 3.30 to 5.30pm. Takeaway: Till July 31, noon to 6pm daily
Tel: 6818-1913
Info: Beach Road Kitchen website
Miss Fitz
Every Tuesday this month, enjoy Mediterranean Tapas ($6 each) with cocktails and wine. The menu features Salmon Tart with truffle honey and yogurt, Butifarra Sausage with feta and cherry pepper, and the vegetarian-friendly Crispy Falafel, with mint and garlic yogurt.
Where: Miss Fitz, 01-17 The Sail at Marina Bay, 6 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Downtown
When: Every Tuesday till June 30, 5 to 10.30pm
Tel: 8129-4617
Info: missfitzsg.com
Baker X
A string of home-based bakers have been in residence at Baker X since it opened last year. Now, Frosted By Fang (@frostedbyfang) presents bakes with a creative twist on classic favourites - such as Orh Nee Swiss Roll ($8.50), Chocolate Rum Cherry Tiramisu ($15 a box), and Coconut & Yuzu Curd Mochi Donut ($3.80).
Where: Baker X, Orchard Central 04-29, 181 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till June 26, 11am to 10pm daily
Info: Far East Malls website
Exhibitions
Sustainability Design Showcase Exhibition
The exhibition features 12 design concepts, prototypes and finished works by recent graduates of Temasek Polytechnic's School of Design.
Where: Temasek Shophouse, Level 1, 28 Orchard Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Till June 30. Weekdays: 9am to 9pm; Weekends and public holidays: 11am to 5pm
Admission: Free
Info: Eventbrite website
The Grad Expectations 2022
This hybrid show features works from close to 600 graduating diploma students from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' (Nafa) School of Art and Design. Over 400 works are showcased online, while more than 100 curated works are displayed at Nafa's galleries.
Where: Nafa website; Nafa, 80 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Till July 20, noon to 7pm. Closed on Mondays and public holidays
Admission: Free
Info: Nafa website
Shinigami: The Awakening
BLAXK by ActionCity - a space for pop culture, design and art - presents this exhibition by Singapore-based art toy designers Wetworks and Clogtwo.
Where: BLAXK by ActionCity, Funan 01-03, 109 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till July 10, 11am to 9.30pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: actioncity.com.sg
The 17th Ngee Ann Photographic Exhibition (NAPE) 2022
NAPE is one of Singapore's annual biggest photography exhibitions, organised by the Ngee Ann Cultural Centre. More than 220 images by 145 photographers are on show, including works by Cultural Medallion recipients Foo Tee Jun and Tan Lip Seng as well as a series called A New Departure from the Heart by Ngee Ann Photographer of The Year 2022 winner Goh Koon Peng.
Where: Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street
MRT: Rochor
When: June 11 to 19, noon to 7pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: Ngee Ann Kongsi website
Classes
Introduction to Storytelling I & II
Over two seven-hour sessions, participants learn the fundamentals of storytelling such as its different applications, vocal expression and energy, and which types of stories work for different age groups. The workshop is led by Sheila Wee, a professional storyteller and storytelling teacher with 24 years of experience.
Where: Goodman Arts Centre, Block E 03-32, Singapore Book Council Training Room, 90 Goodman Road
MRT: Mountbatten
When: June 11 and 18, 9.30am to 5.45pm
Admission: From $319.76
Info: Eventbrite website
#You Matter
Discover self-care through watercolour painting and yarn weaving. Participants receive a free watercolour and yarn weaving set. Open to those aged 13 to 35.
Where: Viriya Mental Wellness Hub 01-16, 52 Kent Road
MRT: Farrer Park
When: June 18, 10am to 12.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: viriya.org.sg
Kids
Encanto & Turning Red Dance Workshop
Learn dances inspired by characters in Disney movies Encanto and Turning Red. Open to kids aged five to nine.
Where: Mosaic Play Academy, 402 Joo Chiat Place
MRT: Kembangan
When: June 13 to 15, 9.30 to 11.30am; June 20 to 22, 2.30 to 4.30pm
Admission: $280
Info: Mosaic Play Academy website
Daddy Olympics
Featuring guided sports activities, this is open to fathers with children aged 16 months to 12 years old. Participants should turn up in sports attire.
Where: Mosaic Play Academy, 402 Joo Chiat Place
MRT: Kembangan
When: June 18 and 19 (go to website for time slots)
Admission: $30 to $50 for a pair, $45 to $75 for a trio
Info: Mosaic Play Academy website
Monstrous Fun! @ The Arts House
Delve into the world of monsters with literary-based programmes in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil for children aged three to 12. Participants take part in a Monster Hunt, interactive storytelling sessions and a family yoga workout.
Where: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane
MRT: City Hall
When: June 17 to 19, 10am to 6pm
Admission: Ticketed and free programmes are available
Info: theartshouse.sg/monstrous-fun
Camp UP! by Upwall Climbing
This two-day indoor camp is filled with games, arts and crafts sessions and climbing activities - to help kids develop movement skills, flexibility, core strength, social skills and confidence.
Where: Upwall Climbing, E!Hub Downtown East 01-105, 1 Pasir Ris Close
MRT: Pasir Ris
When: June 13 and 14, 20 and 21, 1.30 to 4.30pm
Admission: $240 per child
Info: Upwall Climbing website
Others
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Waterway Point, Village Square Atrium, 83 Punggol Central
MRT: Punggol
When: Till June 12, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: WSG website
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Waterway Point, Village Square Atrium, 83 Punggol Central
MRT: Punggol
When: Till June 12, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: SGUnited Jobs and Skills website
