Events and listings: Father's Day food deals, photo exhibition, holiday workshops

Celebrate Father's Day with a special sharing menu ($168++, good for two to three persons) featuring a Portoro Naturally Raised Ribeye sourced from a sustainable Australian producer. It is accompanied by Stout Balsamic Roasted Vine Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus and a range of housemade beer condiments. The regular Weekend Roast menu is still available during this period.

Where: LeVeL33, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard

MRT: Raffles Place

When: June 18, 11.30 am to 2am; June 19, 11.30am to midnight

Tel: 6834-3133

Info: level33.com.sg

Zafferano