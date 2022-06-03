Events and listings: Food deals, rum festival, i Light festival

The annual Durian Fiesta has returned. At Min Jiang, enjoy Deep-fried D24 Mochi Ball ($12++ for three pieces) and Pan-fried D24 Blue Pea Kueh Salat ($12++ for three pieces).

At Coffee Lounge, L'Espresso and Min Jiang, go for the Trio Sampler ($36++), which includes D24 Banana Flambe Cake (one slice), D24 Raspberry Sacher Bar (one piece) and D24 Puffs (two pieces); or Quintet Sampler ($62++), which comes with D24 Banana Flambe Cake (one slice), D24 Raspberry Sacher Bar (one piece), D24 Crystal Apricot Dome (one piece), D24 Mousse Cake (one slice) and D24 Puffs (two pieces).

Signature offerings such as D24 Mousse Cake ($18 a slice, $98 for 1kg) and D24 Puff ($33 for six pieces) are also available at The Deli.

Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till July 24, 11am to 7pm daily

Tel: 6737-7411

Info: Goodwood Park Hotel's website

The Lobby Lounge at InterContinental Singapore