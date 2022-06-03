Events and listings: Food deals, rum festival, i Light festival

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, check out Rum Rebellion, Singapore's largest rum festival, or get snaps for the gram at sustainable light festival iLight.
Food & Drink
Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant
This Dragon Boat Festival, enjoy handcrafted rice dumplings available for takeaway and dine-in. Flavours include Abalone with Karasumi & Conpoy Rice Dumpling ($28 a piece), Chinese Rice Wine Salt Baked Chicken Rice Dumpling ($16 a piece) and Wan Hao's Signature Pork & Salted Egg Rice Dumpling ($16 a piece).
Where: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Level 3 Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till June 3, noon to 9pm daily
Tel: 6831-4605
Info: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant's website
Trapizza
In celebration of Italian Republic Day on June 2, the beachfront Italian restaurant is offering dishes designed in Italy's national colours of green, white and red. They include Pizza Repubblica ($25++) and Gnocchi Tricolore ($28++), and Panna Cotta Italia ($16++) for dessert. Toast to the occasion with an il Tricolore Fizz ($20++), made with vodka, Midori, sprite and cranberry juice.
Where: Trapizza, 10 Siloso Beach Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
When: June 1 to 12, noon to 9pm (Mondays to Thurdays), 11am to 10pm (Fridays to Sundays)
Tel: 6376-2662
Info: Trapizza's website
White Rose Cafe
The '1-for-1 Asian Favourites' promotion returns with Chicken Karaage ($22), Thai Green Curry ($25), Hainanese Chicken Rice ($22), Oven Baked Pork Chop ($22), Yee Pin Mai Fun ($20) and Nasi Goreng Istimewa ($20). DBS/POSB, UOB and HSBC cardmembers enjoy the one-for-one deal for the main course in a single receipt. Available for dine-in only.
Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth
MRT: Orchard
When: Till June 30, noon to 10.30pm daily
Tel: 6737-0511
Info: White Rose Cafe's website
Goodwood Park Hotel
The annual Durian Fiesta has returned. At Min Jiang, enjoy Deep-fried D24 Mochi Ball ($12++ for three pieces) and Pan-fried D24 Blue Pea Kueh Salat ($12++ for three pieces).
At Coffee Lounge, L'Espresso and Min Jiang, go for the Trio Sampler ($36++), which includes D24 Banana Flambe Cake (one slice), D24 Raspberry Sacher Bar (one piece) and D24 Puffs (two pieces); or Quintet Sampler ($62++), which comes with D24 Banana Flambe Cake (one slice), D24 Raspberry Sacher Bar (one piece), D24 Crystal Apricot Dome (one piece), D24 Mousse Cake (one slice) and D24 Puffs (two pieces).
Signature offerings such as D24 Mousse Cake ($18 a slice, $98 for 1kg) and D24 Puff ($33 for six pieces) are also available at The Deli.
Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till July 24, 11am to 7pm daily
Tel: 6737-7411
Info: Goodwood Park Hotel's website
The Lobby Lounge at InterContinental Singapore
Enjoy free flow of light bites such as Singapore Style Chilli Crab Sliders and Salted Cod Fish and Chips with After Hour Indulgence (from $48++ a person); and free-flow prosecco, wine and beer with Wine Down Evenings ($68++ a person).
Where: The Lobby Lounge, InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road
MRT: Bugis
When: Till June 30, 6 to 8.30pm daily
Tel: 68251008
Info: The Lobby Lounge's website
Bedrock Bar & Grill and Bedrock Origin
Celebrate Father's Day with the three-course Set Lunch Special ($98++ a person), which includes an appetiser of Beet-Cured Salmon, a main of Beef Oscar and Chocolate Pot De Creme for dessert. Or celebrate at home with a Grill-It-Yourself Premium Steak Kit (from $99+ for two persons to $288+ for eight people), which comes with premium steaks such as USDA prime ribeye, Australian wagyu ribeye and ribeye steak burger patties.
Where: Bedrock Bar & Grill, 01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, 96 Somerset Road; Bedrock Origin, 01-02 Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, Palawan Ridge, 23 Beach View
MRT: Somerset; HarbourFront
When: June 13 to 20
Tel: 9272-6131
Info: Bedrock's website
Tablescape Restaurant & Bar
This June holidays, dine with your kids and each child will enjoy a complimentary kid's main course and soft drink (for up to two children aged five to 10; minimum spend of $100++; dine-in only). Choices for the kids' main course include Gnocchi, Fish & Chips, Kids Burger or Margherita Pizza.
Where: Tablescape Restaurant & Bar, Level 3, Grand Park City Hall, 10 Coleman Street
MRT: City Hall
When: Till June 26. Lunch: noon to 2pm (Mondays to Saturdays); Dinner: 6 to 10pm daily; Afternoon tea: 2.30 to 4.30pm (Mondays to Fridays), 3 to 5pm (weekends)
Tel: 6432-5566
Info: Tablescape Restaurant & Bar's website
Exhibitions
Allen Tang's TRANSFIGURATION
This solo exhibition by Singapore artist Allen Tang features more than 20 abstract and semi-abstract oil paintings created on acrylic boards. Tang has also launched two hardcover volumes of his most precious and favourite artworks showcasing a total of 207 images, and more than 10 non-fungible tokens on the Lecielnft.io portal.
Where: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane
MRT: City Hall
When: Till June 8, 11am to 8pm daily
Admission: Free
Tel: 91807648
Info: Le Ciel NFT's website
Celebrating SG Women Exhibition 2022
The exhibition tracks Singapore's progress towards a fairer and more inclusive society, and features inspiring stories of women who have played a vital role in Singapore's nation-building journey.
Where: Bukit Panjang Plaza, Level 2 Atrium, 1 Jelebu Road
MRT: Bukit Panjang
When: Till June 12, 10am to 10pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: Celebraing SG Women's website
Art Encounters: Afterman Synthesis Lab by Bao Songyu
Art Encounters, organised by Art Outreach Singapore, is a travelling exhibition series housed in repurposed shipping containers. The eighth edition returns with an interactive 3D-printed and robotics installation by local maker-designer Bao Songyu. Visitors are invited to explore a speculative herbarium containing mutated 3D-printed specimens with composite features from various animals, plants and fungi, and to create their own prototypes in a lab with parts already "grown" by the artist.
Where: Mandarin Gallery (outdoor walkway), 333A Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till June 12, 11.30am to 8.30pm daily (Bao Songyu will be present from Fridays to Sundays, 5 to 8pm)
Admission: Free
Info: Art Encounters website
Festivals
Rum Bellion
Singapore's largest rum festival returns after a two-year hiatus at Heart of Darkness. It will feature the Asia-Pacific launch of the limited-edition Plantation Single Cask 2021 Jamaica 1998 CRV; more than 30 brands and 60 expressions of rum; cocktails by Asia's 50 Best Bars; guest bartenders from World's 50 Best Bars; and special-edition Heart of Darkness beers inspired by popular rum cocktails.
Where: Heart of Darkness, 1 Keong Saik Road
MRT: Outram Park
When: June 5, 1pm
Admission: $12 for a drink docket
Info: Rum Bellion's Facebook page
i Light Singapore
Asia's leading sustainable light festival returns after a two-year hiatus. It features 20 light art installations by local and international artists, as well as a slew of programmes and experiences. Organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and presented by DBS Bank.
Where: Marina Bay
MRT: Bayfront / Marina Bay / Downtown/ Raffles Place / Esplanade
When: Till June 26, 7.30 to 11pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: i Light Singapore's website
Gardens by the Bay Children's Festival
This year's festival features eight giant inflatables standing up to 12.5m-tall. Each one features one global iconic landmark, such as Mount Fuji in Japan, Sydney Opera House in Australia and Singapore's Gardens by the Bay. Visitors can also get creative at Happy's Craft World or play sports carnival games at Tiger's Sports Arena.
Where: Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive
MRT: Bayfront
When: Till June 19, 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: Free. Ticketed admission required for Tiger's Sports Arena and Happy Craft World
Info: Gardens by the Bay Children's Festival website
Kids
May the Force be With You - Musical Drama Workshop
In this workshop based on Star Wars, participants create their own Jedi characters with distinct personalities and learn basic stage combat. Open to kids aged seven to 12.
Where: Mosaic Play Academy, 402 Joo Chiat Place
MRT: Kembangan
When: June 13 to 15, 2 to 4.30pm
Admission: $350
Info: Mosaic Play Academy's website
Hocus Pocus - Musical Drama Workshop
Participants will create their own wizard or witch character through imaginative role play. Open to kids aged four to six.
Where: Mosaic Play Academy, 402 Joo Chiat Place
MRT: Kembangan
When: June 13 to 15, 9.30 to 11.30am
Admission: $300
Info: Mosaic Play Academy's website
Talks
Parents' Webinar
Nanyang Polytechnic's principal and chief executive Jeanne Liew shares the advantages of the Early Admissions Exercise and the benefits of the school's hands-on curriculum. Parents are also invited to a live Q&A session.
Where: Online
When: June 3, 7 to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: Parents' Webinar website
