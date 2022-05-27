Events and listings: Food deals, Chinese puppetry, wellness festival

Make your own Chinese puppet in this virtual workshop with a local puppeteer. Participants will learn to tell a short story using the puppets and the one with the most creative story stands a chance to win the book Forgotten Heritage: Uncovering Singapore's Traditional Chinese Puppets, which is worth $60. A puppet-making kit is available for collection with every ticket purchased. This session is open to children above the age of eight and up and will be conducted in English.

Where: Zoom

When: June 4, 4 to 5pm

Admission: $5

Info: Website

Make Your Own Upcycled Bak Chang

Dragon Boat Festival is celebrated each year on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month. In Singapore, it is celebrated through the eating of glutinous rice dumplings, also known as bak chang, and dragon boat racing. Join this class to learn about the history of bak chang and make your own decorative bak chang with upcycled materials. This session is open to all ages and will be conducted in English.

Where: Geylang Serai Heritage Gallery, 1 Engku Aman Turn, #01-05 Wisma Geylang Serai

MRT: Paya Lebar

When: June 5, 2 to 3pm or 4 to 5pm

Admission: $5

Info: Website

Festivals

