Events and listings: Food deals, Chinese puppetry, wellness festival

SINGAPORE - Savour food deals, learn more about Chinese puppetry or check out a wellness festival in Chinatown.
Food & Drink
Fat Cow Welcomes the Blossoming Spring
Fat Cow welcomes spring with a limited-time Haru Matsuri special. A la carte options include Hotaru Ika Tempura, firefly squid served tempura-style; sake-steamed hamaguri clams; and fresh bamboo shoots cooked with dashi. The Chef's Table Omakase has also been refreshed to include seasonal spring produce.
Where: Fat Cow, #01-01/02 Camden Medical Centre, 1 Orchard Boulevard
MRT: Orchard
When: Till June 15, noon to 10.30pm
Price: Sumire Omakase (lunch): $120++ per person, Nagoyaka Omakase (dinner): $280++ per person
Info: Fat Cow's website
Dumpling Delights from Yan Ting at The St. Regis Singapore
This Dragon Boat Festival, celebrate the tradition with an exclusive Glutinous Rice Dumpling Gift Set ($87.75) including three flavours of Glutinous Rice Dumpling with Abalone and Golden Dried Scallops, Glutinous Rice Dumpling with Pork Belly and Salted Egg Yolk as well as Vegetarian Glutinous Rice Dumpling with Multigrain, crafted by the team of master chefs at Yan Ting.
Where: Yan Ting at The St Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till June 3, noon to 3pm, 6 to 9.30pm
Info: Yan Ting's website
Chatsworth Cookies Takes Residency at Baker X
A string of home-based bakers have been in residence at Baker X since it opened in 2021. Now, Chatsworth Cookies, a home bakery which specialises in chunky and gooey New York style-cookies ($7 for one; $14 box of two; or $36 box of six) is featuring their limited-edition flavour, Black Sesame. There is also the new Double Fromage Truffle Cheesecake ($9 per slice, $56 for 6-inch cake).
Where: Baker X, Orchard Central 04-29, 181 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till June 5, 11am to 10pm daily
Info: Far East Malls' website
Jump On The Herd-train With The Happy Moo
Made only with premium all-natural seasoning flown in from Europe and Japan, each bag of beef jerky is marinated for more than 12 hours. Every piece in each bag has been trimmed to a lean slice: no fat, no carbs, and no MSG. Save 15 per cent when you sign up for a two month subscription.
Where: Online via their website
When: Till May 31
Price: Original beef jerky: from $17 (100g)
Info: The Happy Moo's website
Exhibitions (Gallery)
RE(BIRTHS) Notre Dame de Paris
Three years ago, a fire devastated Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral. What went up in flames was not only one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture but, most importantly, a symbol of the nation. Alliance Francaise de Singapour has decided to put the spotlight on the architectural masterpiece, Our Lady of Paris.
Where: Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road
MRT: Newton
When: Till June 15. 1pm to 7.30pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 9am to 5.30pm (Saturdays), closed on Mondays
Admission: Free
Info: Alliance Francaise de Singapour's website
Concerts
A Romantic English Affair
Join Singapore's home-grown professional choral ensemble The ROS Singers (Resonance of Singapore Ltd) in their inaugural concert of Romantic British choral music. Encompassing the gamut of human emotions, the programme ranges from Hubert Parry's sombre Songs Of Farewell to the plaintive Scottish folk song Loch Lomond to the operatic parody Insalata Italiana. The programme also features music by Stanford, Vaughan Williams and Delius.
Where: Chamber, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane
MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place
When: June 9 and 10, 8pm
Admission: From $38
Info: Resonance of Singapore Ltd's website
Flights Of Fantasy With Acclaimed Pianist Tedd Joselson
Musicians' Initiative presents Flights of Fantasy, the Platinum Jubilee celebration for iconic pianist Tedd Joselson. It features the world premiere of the Lim Fantasy of Companionship for Piano and Orchestra as well as piano concertos by Tchaikovsky and Brahms. Alvin Seville Arumugam will be the conductor for this one-night only performance. Joselson is a Belgian-American pianist whose repertoire has garnered numerous awards, including several Grammy nominations. Musicians' Initiative is a Singapore-based non-profit organisation which aims to nurture the artistic growth of aspiring professional musicians. Arumugam is the Music Director of Musicians' Initiative (Singapore).
Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: June 8, 7.30 to 10.30pm
Admission: $20
Info: Flights of Fantasy's website
Transcendental: Kit Armstrong plays Bach and Liszt
Acclaimed pianist, composer, scholar and polymath Kit Armstrong was described by his long-time mentor, Alfred Brendel, as possessing "an understanding of the great piano works that combines freshness and subtlety, emotion and intellect". For his Singapore debut, Armstrong will present a programme contrasting Bach's instructional 15 Sinfonias with Liszt's 12 virtuosic Transcendental Etudes.
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, #01-02, 11 Empress Place
MRT: Raffles Place
When: June 3, 7.30 to 9.30pm
Admission: $98, $78, $58, $38, $25
Info: Alternburg Arts' website
Dance
Peter & Blue's School Holiday
Singapore Ballet presents Peter & Blue's School Holiday, the latest instalment of a four-part ballet series which will be performed live for the first time. Created by Artistic Director Janek Schergen, the hour-long ballet features engaging live story-telling and whimsical choreography. Schergen, appointed as Artistic Director of the Singapore Dance Theatre (SDT) in 2008, has also staged numerous full-length classical ballets for SDT. Recommended for children aged three and above.
Where: SOTA Concert Hall, School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: June 2 to 5 Jun, 11am & 2pm
Admission: $35
Info: Singapore Ballet's website
Theatre
I And You Production by Gateway Arts
I And You focuses on the lives of two students, Caroline and Anthony, who come from different backgrounds. This play shows how they were able to form a bond over the sharing of their anxieties and dreams, and ends with a twist.
Where: Black Box, Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah
MRT: Redhill
When: Till May 28, 8pm
Admission: $35 per ticket excluding booking fee
Info: Gateway Arts' website
Gigs
Relive sold-out show Some Strings Attached on YouTube
Six of Singapore's music acts came together for a one-night-only sold-out concert on Feb 18. The line-up included weish, Jack & Rai, lewloh, Jaime Wong, Amanda Tee and Krysta Joy. They took the stage alongside a seven-piece string ensemble and a rhythm band led by veteran music director Bang Wenfu. Clips of the show are now available on YouTube.
Where: YouTube
When: Till June 15, 5pm
Admission: Free
Info: Some Strings Attached's website
Talks
Discover Chinese Puppetry
Traditional Chinese puppetry has a history of more than a hundred years. It serves as a medium for storytelling and comprises different styles from each of the Chinese dialect groups. Find out more about the rich tradition of these puppets, scripts and the skills of Chinese puppeteers in this two-part talk and workshop series. This session is open to all ages and will be conducted in English.
Where: Zoom
When: June 4, 2 to 3pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Website
Classes
Make Your Own Chinese Puppet
Make your own Chinese puppet in this virtual workshop with a local puppeteer. Participants will learn to tell a short story using the puppets and the one with the most creative story stands a chance to win the book Forgotten Heritage: Uncovering Singapore's Traditional Chinese Puppets, which is worth $60. A puppet-making kit is available for collection with every ticket purchased. This session is open to children above the age of eight and up and will be conducted in English.
Where: Zoom
When: June 4, 4 to 5pm
Admission: $5
Info: Website
Make Your Own Upcycled Bak Chang
Dragon Boat Festival is celebrated each year on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month. In Singapore, it is celebrated through the eating of glutinous rice dumplings, also known as bak chang, and dragon boat racing. Join this class to learn about the history of bak chang and make your own decorative bak chang with upcycled materials. This session is open to all ages and will be conducted in English.
Where: Geylang Serai Heritage Gallery, 1 Engku Aman Turn, #01-05 Wisma Geylang Serai
MRT: Paya Lebar
When: June 5, 2 to 3pm or 4 to 5pm
Admission: $5
Info: Website
Festivals
YOC International Youth Opera Festival 2022
The three day event opens with a concert by New Opera Singapore's Youth Opera Comique (YOC), where singers aged 14 and above will introduce audiences to the world of opera and art songs. There will be a masterclass and vocal-related workshops, and the festival will culminate at the Victoria Concert Hall on June 4 for the competition finals and prize-giving ceremony.
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, #01-02, 11 Empress Place
MRT: City Hall
When: June 2, 2pm, 4pm, 8pm & Jun 4, 7.30pm
Admission: From $8
Info: Website
Healthy Chinatown
This Wellness Festival in Chinatown is held in conjunction with Singapore's Wellness Festival (June 3 to 12) to promote wellness, health and mindfulness. Participants can sign up for various programmes such as yoga sessions, muay thai and lion dance showcases. There will also be workshops where one can learn to infuse cocktails with traditional Chinese medicine and herbs or make sugar-free chocolate.
Where: Chinatown Kreta Ayer Square, 21 Banda Street
MRT: Chinatown
When: June 4, 5, 11 and 12
Admission: From $5
Info: Chinatown Singapore's website
Others
The Illusionists
Magicians, illusionists and mentalists will thrill the entire family in this entertaining show.
Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: June 3 to 12. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 7.30pm, Saturdays & Sundays: 11am, 3pm and 7.30pm
Admission: $75 to $165 (Concessions available)
Info: Marina Bay Sands' website
Therapeutic Art Activities @ The Red Pencil (Singapore)'s Creative Arts Therapy Centre Opening
Come down to the official opening of The Red Pencil (Singapore)'s first Creative Arts Therapy Centre here and enjoy therapeutic art, music and dance movement activities. The first 20 participants will receive a care pack. The Red Pencil (Singapore) is a non-profit organisation which brings the benefits of art therapy to children, adults and less privileged families.
Where: The Red Pencil (Singapore), #01-69, 82 Redhill Lane
MRT: Redhill
When: June 11, 9am to 1pm
Admission: Free
Info: The Red Pencil's website
How to get your event listed
The listings appear online at www.straitstimes.com (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.