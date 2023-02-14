Wang Leehom’s estranged wife accuses him of making use of their children in new song

TAIPEI – The uneasy truce between Mandopop star Wang Leehom and his estranged wife Lee Jinglei has ended after she took to social media to criticise his new song.

Wang, 46, and Lee, 36, were previously engaged in a war of words on social media after news of their split broke in December 2021, with Lee accusing Wang of multiple infidelities in a bombshell expose.

The Taiwanese-American singer on Jan 28 held his first concert in more than a year, at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, since his acrimonious divorce battle with his wife.

He debuted two new songs – One and See You Soon – at the concert.

Wang said the first track was dedicated to his fans, while the second was dedicated to his children. He and Lee have three children aged four to eight.

Concert organiser Kwan’s International released the video of Wang performing See You Soon at the concert on several platforms on Tuesday.

Wang said at the start of the video: “This is a song written by me for my children. Dad misses you.”

The lyrics include: “There will be a day/We can be together whenever we want/No matter how long it takes/No matter how far/There will be a day when you realise/My love for you/Is with you all along/And has never left.”

Lee wrote in Chinese on Instagram Stories on Monday: “I have been watching all this time. Don’t make use of the children any more.”

She used the English hashtag #TruthWillAlwaysReveal and the Chinese hashtag #IsItSoHardToConductYourselfByTakingOffTheMask.

Ms Chiu Li-kwan, Wang’s good friend and director of Kwan’s International, reacted on Facebook: “All this time? Really? Watching does not mean #SeeYouSoon. Don’t use the children as hostages.”

She used the English hashtag #TruthIsNotWhatYouWantItToBe and the Chinese hashtag #ThereIsNothingHiddenThatWillNotBeRevealed.

Wang’s lawyer then told the Taiwanese media that Lee did not comply with two court rulings, while Lee’s lawyer denied the allegations.

Lee’s lawyer said she has been doing her best to arrange for Wang to meet his family, adding that Wang has lost his case in the American courts.