Singer Wang Leehom confirms divorce with wife of eight years

TAIPEI - Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom has confirmed media reports that he has split up with his wife of eight years Li Jinglei.

Taiwanese magazine Mirror Media reported early on Wednesday that Wang, 45, and Li, 35, have divorced, but his manager said later in the day that he was unaware of it.

The Mandopop star then took to Facebook and Weibo later that afternoon to clear the air.

"Jinglei and I have a simple private life, so I will not comment further on this to the media," he wrote in Chinese.

"In our years of marriage, I regretted that there were too many things which I have not done well."

The A.I. Love (2017) singer said that they have decided to live separately due to their different views and plans for life in future.

"Even though the application has been submitted, we will always be a family," he said.

Wang married Li, then a doctoral student, in 2013 and the couple have two daughters, aged seven and five, and a three-year-old son.

The couple shared loving couple photos on social media after their marriage.

However, they have not done so since April 2019, leading to speculation that their marriage was on the rocks.

According to sources quoted by Mirror Media, Wang and Li were planning to divorce around 2017. However, Li became pregnant with their third child, who was born in August 2018.

The magazine said Li is not on good terms with Wang's mother, one of the factors leading to the divorce.