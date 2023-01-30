Wang Leehom admits at Las Vegas concert that 2022 had been difficult for him

LAS VEGAS – Taiwanese-American singer-actor Wang Leehom has admitted that the past year had been difficult for him since the public spat with his estranged wife Lee Jinglei.

The 46-year-old Mandopop star held his first concert in over a year, at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas last Saturday, since his acrimonious divorce battle with Lee, 36. They have three children aged four to eight.

The two were engaged in a war of words on social media after news of their split broke in December 2021, with Lee accusing Wang of multiple infidelities in a bombshell expose.

Wang then announced on social media that he would quit the entertainment industry temporarily and had kept a low profile until Saturday’s concert.

He hinted at his concerns when he asked his fans at the concert: “Are you here? I had wondered if we would meet again when I returned to the stage.”

His fans cheered him as they replied loudly: “We are still here.”

Wang, who sported long hair, thanked them and kicked off his concert with the song You’re Not Here. His eyes were filled with tears after he performed the song and bowed to the audience.