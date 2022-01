Wang Leehom's wife says he took 3 men along when he tried to see their kids

TAIPEI - Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom's divorce saga is back in the limelight after his wife Lee Jinglei broke her silence on social media with her first post in three weeks.

The Taiwanese media reported on Sunday (Jan 9) that Wang had completed his quarantine after returning from China and reportedly went to meet his children.

Wang, 45, and Lee, 35, married in 2013 and they have three children aged three to seven. He announced their divorce on social media on Dec 15 and she responded with an expose in which she accused the singer of having had multiple affairs and being an absent father.

Lee disclosed on social media late on Tuesday (Jan 11) that she had requested Wang not to have anyone else with him when he came to meet their children.

"You ignored my objections and took along two men without my consent to press the doorbell," she wrote in Chinese, saying that she had met the two men only at his work functions.

"I asked you through the door to let them wait downstairs, but you refused and threatened to not see the children if I did not let the two men in."

She added that Wang had asked her to stop the recording of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) before he would enter the apartment.

"I asked you not to leave as the children would be very sad if you do so. They have been waiting for you to come back home for a long time and you should come in and meet them no matter what."

But at one point, Lee said Wang tried to force his way in using his keys and frightened the kids into crying when he banged on the door forcefully.

On viewing the CCTV footage, Lee said she was shocked to discover a third man, whom she had never met before, standing behind them.

"You shared with me before that a close staff member of yours has a criminal record in Taiwan and has links to the triads. He is back in Taipei now and asked to meet me yesterday," Lee wrote.

She also countered claims made by Wang's staff that she is suicidal.

"Let me state solemnly that I am healthy physically and mentally," she wrote. "I have no suicidal thoughts as I have three children and have plans to contribute to society in future. It is not suicide if anything happens to me."