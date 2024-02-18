Veteran host Jacky Wu calls himself the ‘biggest beneficiary’ of Taiwan’s #MeToo movement

SINGAPORE - When the #MeToo movement hit the Taiwanese entertainment industry in 2023, with many women speaking up about the alleged sexual harassment and assault they suffered at the hands of famous male entertainers, veteran host Jacky Wu was not implicated.

In a recent interview with local media, the 61-year-old calls himself the “biggest beneficiary” of the #MeToo awakening.

Wu was in town on Feb 16 at e-commerce platform Shopee’s offices to conduct livestream sales of his wellness products and supplements. He also performed a three-night private show at Marina Bay Sands from Feb 15 to 17.

“There was nothing about me,” he says. “My daughters told me (when I was not implicated): ‘Not bad, Dad, you’ve been quite good.’ Of course. I want my kids to be able to say loudly to others that their father is Jacky Wu.”

Wu has four children, three daughters and a son. His eldest daughter Sandy Wu, 33, followed in his footsteps to be a television host while his son Ricky Wu is a hip-hop singer.

While no woman came out to accuse Wu of inappropriate behaviour, he was still caught up in the headlines because of a man - television host Mickey Huang.

Huang was accused of sexual harassment by Taiwanese influencer Zofia in June 2023. Soon after, he posted several videos online in a state of mental distress and accused various celebrities of dirty deeds without proof.

In the videos, he implied that Wu had improper relationships with women and accused him of frequently borrowing money from others without returning it. Wu denied the allegations.

When asked about Huang, Wu did not hold back his criticisms, lambasting Huang for spreading rumours about him and even his daughter Sandy.

“He’s already ugly and untalented, and yet he doesn’t cherish what he has,” Wu says.

He adds: “I don’t think the wrongs he committed are things that people can forgive. And some of these things are criminal affairs. I hope that he can be brave. If he feels that he did something shameful then he needs to reflect and change. But if I was him, I would not have the face to return to the entertainment scene.”