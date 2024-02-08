Taiwan’s #MeToo: TV host Mickey Huang issues public apology to alleged victim

Huang’s wife, Taiwanese actress Summer Meng, left a message under his post almost four hours later, writing: “I love you forever. Jiayou (an expression of encouragement in Mandarin), hubby.”

Meng, who has a 21-month-old daughter with Huang, also reacted to his apology with a post on her Facebook page.

“Face it bravely and live calmly,” the 32-year-old wrote.

Zofia, who is now based in France, has so far not responded publicly to the apology.

In June 2023, she accused an unnamed celebrity of forcibly kissing her when she was 17 and said she was coerced into taking nude photos in a second incident.

Huang, who previously enjoyed a positive image, later admitted in a live stream on Facebook that he was the celebrity in question.

He issued an apology in three videos lasting more than 25 minutes on the same day Zofia made the accusation, before attempting self-mutilation. He was discharged from hospital a day later, with his career taking a big hit after the sexual harassment allegations emerged.

A second female netizen then came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment in 2013.

Huang broke his silence one month later with a 20,000-character post in Chinese on Facebook, expressing his apologies to his wife and alleged victims.

He was questioned by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office in August over the allegations before being released on NT$350,000 (S$15,000) bail.