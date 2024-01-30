TV host Jacky Wu says a Singapore star felt offended on his show

Taiwanese TV host Jacky Wu has shed light on a misunderstanding with a Singaporean female artiste who felt bullied after appearing on his popular variety show, Jacky Go Go Go, many years ago.

Wu, 61, recently appeared as a guest on the Taiwanese talk show The Night Night Show With Hello, hosted by Taiwanese comedian Hello.

The episode was uploaded online on Jan 29, with the clip attracting more than 770,000 views in just one day.

Wu said that he had cried after watching in 2023 an interview with the Singaporean artiste.

Pointing out that the other party was a Singaporean star who became famous after debuting in Taiwan, he said: “She felt that she had been bullied by a male host and, unfortunately, that male host was me.”