Taiwanese host Jacky Wu becomes first-time grandfather, will give $88k hongbao to his second daughter

TAIPEI – Taiwanese television host Jacky Wu is in seventh heaven as he has become a grandfather for the first time.

The host of variety shows such as Mr Player (2014 to present) and Super Followers (2016 to present) broke the news on social media past midnight on Friday.

“I have something to report. I am a grandpa now,” the 60-year-old wrote, sharing a photo of himself with his newborn granddaughter. “The kid is super cute.”

His Facebook post received more than 30,000 likes in less than half an hour, with more than 100 celebrities sending him their congratulations, including Singapore getai host Wang Lei.

The post has received more than 360,000 likes by Friday afternoon.

The baby’s mother is Ms Vivian Wu, Jacky Wu’s second daughter. She married Mr Wilson Chiang, nephew of Kuomintang chairman Eric Chu, in September 2021.

Jacky Wu had said he would gift Vivian a hongbao of NT$2 million (S$88,000) if she gave birth to a girl and joked that the money would be halved if she had a boy.

He told Taiwanese media on Friday that he would keep his word.

He looks set to be a grandfather of two as his eldest daughter, TV host Sandy Wu, is also pregnant and due in March.

She tied the knot with interior designer Wang Yang-kai in January 2022.

Sandy, who has a relatively higher profile than her siblings, was mistaken by some netizens to be the mother of the baby in Jacky Wu’s photo.

She commented under her father’s Facebook on Friday, writing: “Congrats to my younger sister. My niece is super cute. I have not given birth yet.”

Jacky Wu has another younger daughter Olivia Wu, and a son, singer Rick Wu, who goes by the stage name LucyPIE.