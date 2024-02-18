Singer Ed Sheeran in Singapore: He makes teh tarik, learns JJ Lin song in Mandarin

SINGAPORE – Fans of British singer Ed Sheeran had a glimpse of what he did in Singapore recently as part of his international +-=÷x (Mathematics) tour.

He performed at the National Stadium on Feb 16 and at the Capitol Theatre on Feb 17, which happened to be his 33rd birthday.

The Shape Of You (2017) singer tried making teh tarik with digital creator Denise Teo in a video posted on his Instagram on Feb 16.

“Had @deniseteojiaqi take me around Singapore today to show me some local food and drink,” he wrote. “Looking forward to the show later. Great to be back.”

Sheeran’s tea-making skills were also praised by a barista, who asked the singer if he had done it before.