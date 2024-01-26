Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman launches fashion label in Singapore

SINGAPORE – While on tour, Coldplay’s bass player Guy Berryman used to take the towels from hotel rooms and turn them into bags.

“Don’t tell the hotel I cut the towel up,” he said, discussing how he would take along a sewing machine when travelling the world with the massively popular British pop-rock band, which also comprise frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland and drummer Will Champion.

“I’m a very hands-on person. And I think sometimes when you’re on tour, and you’re sitting in hotel rooms for long amounts of time, it’s really good to be able to have something like a sewing machine so you can give yourself challenges and just be able to make something.”

While many know the 45-year-old Scotsman as a musician, few know he is also a noted designer who started his own fashion label, Applied Art Forms, in 2020.

The brand was soft-launched in Singapore on Jan 16 at retail concept store Dover Street Market (DSM) Singapore in Dempsey Road.