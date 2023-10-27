British singer Sam Smith spotted strolling along Orchard Road, shopping in Changi Airport

SINGAPORE – Sam Smith certainly knows how to dress for Singapore’s humid weather.

Famous for sporting flamboyant onstage costumes, the British pop star was spotted by eagle-eyed local fans wearing singlets when out and about in Singapore.

Smith – who uses the pronouns they and them – was in town for the Gloria The Tour concert on Tuesday, where the Grammy-winning singer entertained a sell-out crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

On Tuesday, a TikTok video showed the 31-year-old shopping at a Prada outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 1, pairing a white tank top with faded jeans.

In another TikTok video shared on Wednesday, Smith donned a black singlet and black shorts while nonchalantly walking outside Tang Plaza in Orchard Road.