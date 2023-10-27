British singer Sam Smith spotted strolling along Orchard Road, shopping in Changi Airport

SINGAPORE – Sam Smith certainly knows how to dress for Singapore’s humid weather.
Famous for sporting flamboyant onstage costumes, the British pop star was spotted by eagle-eyed local fans wearing singlets when out and about in Singapore.
Smith – who uses the pronouns they and them – was in town for the Gloria The Tour concert on Tuesday, where the Grammy-winning singer entertained a sell-out crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
On Tuesday, a TikTok video showed the 31-year-old shopping at a Prada outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 1, pairing a white tank top with faded jeans.
In another TikTok video shared on Wednesday, Smith donned a black singlet and black shorts while nonchalantly walking outside Tang Plaza in Orchard Road.
Netizens expressed surprise that the celebrity was not mobbed, and that Smith opted for casual comfort and climate-appropriate attire.
Meanwhile, Smith is looking forward to celebrating Halloween with fans at the concert in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct 31.
“I’m so excited about the Melbourne show because it’s Halloween and we’re going to have an incredible time,” Smith said in a video posted on the star’s social media platforms on Thursday.
“If you want, and if you can, I would love it if you could dress up for Halloween. I’d love to see costumes. I’d love you guys to get unholy with us on Halloween. It would be amazing.”
Smith also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to ask fans to get in on the #Unholyhalloween TikTok challenge, in which they lip sync along to the Grammy-winning track Unholy and show off their spooky costumes.