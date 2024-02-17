JJ Lin’s surprise cameo and other highs of Ed Sheeran’s ‘favourite show’ at National Stadium

Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x Tour in Singapore

National Stadium

Feb 16

British singing star Ed Sheeran is no stranger to Singapore, having played here several times since 2015.

Each show was bigger than the previous one. His return to the National Stadium for his fifth gig was his biggest and grandest show in Singapore to date, and as the man himself announced, his largest audience in Asia ever.

According to concert organiser AEG, more than 60,000 fans packed the arena – a new record for the National Stadium. His last performance at the same venue in 2019 drew 51,000.

Sheeran, dressed in a black +-=÷x Tour T-shirt with the word Singapore on the front and back, kicked off his 130-minute concert at 7.45pm, a relatively early start for headliners at the venue.

The opening act, fellow British singer-songwriter Calum Scott, came on even earlier at a little after 6.30pm.

During his half-hour set, the former Britain’s Got Talent contestant sang his hit ballads such as Dancing On My Own (2016) and You Are The Reason (2017), and won the audience over when he shouted, “Huat ah!”, as a Chinese New Year greeting.

Sheeran will also play a second night in Singapore, albeit for a smaller, more intimate show, at the 977-capacity Capitol Theatre on Feb 17, which happens to be his 33rd birthday.

Here are three highlights from the National Stadium concert.

1. JJ Lin’s surprise cameo

Close to the end of the show, Sheeran announced that he had a special guest, which turned out to be Mandopop singer-songwriter JJ Lin, arguably Singapore’s biggest music star.

The pair did a duet of Lin’s 2015 hit Twilight, with Sheeran singing all his lines in Mandarin.

Lin improvised some lyrics. “Ed Sheeran, Singapore loves you”, he sang at one point. At the end of the song, Lin slipped in a line from Sheeran’s Shape Of You (2017) and sang, “I’m in love with the shape of you”.

Judging by the screams of approval, getting Lin to do a cameo was certainly a canny move that not only endeared Sheeran to his fans, but also guaranteed plenty of buzz on TikTok and Instagram.