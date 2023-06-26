Actor Joel Choo to tie the knot with girlfriend of 10 years

SINGAPORE – Home-grown actor Joel Choo, who turned 29 on Monday, announced on the same day that he is getting married.

He and his girlfriend met at church and have been dating for 10 years.

Choo posted on Instagram four pre-wedding photos taken by the seaside with his fiancee. He did not identify her in the post, but he told The Straits Times that she recently graduated with a master’s degree in dietetics.

He wrote in the post: “So I just turned 29 today. I guess it’s time to get married soon.

“Thank you for a decade of love and friendship, looking forward to celebrating many more milestones and sweet moments with you. I love you.”