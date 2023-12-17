Wedding bells for Singapore’s Hong Ling, Nick Teo and Hong Kong’s Kenneth Ma, Roxanne Tong

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG – The past week has seen a flurry of weddings in the entertainment industry.

Singapore celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo registered their marriage on Dec 14 and held their wedding dinner at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach on Dec 15.

On social media, the couple shared photos of their wedding, which involved 20 tables of guests.

“Officially Mrs. Let’s grow old together,” wrote Hong, while Teo wrote: “Officially Mr & Mrs. Ten years of love.”

Besides friends and relatives, dozens of local actors such as Xiang Yun, Pan Lingling, Huang Biren, Chen Hanwei, Romeo Tan, Rebecca Lim, Aileen Tan, Elvin Ng and Sheila Sim were on the guest list.