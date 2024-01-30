Sign language and interactive vests: S’pore deaf community members praise inclusive Coldplay concerts

SINGAPORE – When Coldplay singer Chris Martin performed two of the British band’s songs in Singapore Sign Language (SgSL) at their ongoing National Stadium concerts, the results were not perfect.

But Ms Lily Goh, the Singaporean deaf artiste who made a video of Something Just Like This (2017) in SgSL for the 46-year-old frontman to follow, says she “closed one eye” and still sees it as a win for the deaf community.

“It is not very accurate, but only deaf signers can tell. It is like having a singer who lip-syncs while having someone singing for the singer behind the curtain – it looks fake,” she tells The Straits Times.

“My main concern is cultural appropriation. Deaf culture is being appropriated if a hearing person has no connection or links to the deaf community.”

The 44-year-old adds: “But this is more than just Chris following my video or appropriating sign language while performing on stage. It is about giving us an immersive and inclusive experience. I am grateful to Coldplay for it.”