Coldplay fans pack National Stadium for first of six sold out concerts

SINGAPORE – Fans of British band Coldplay were out in full force at the National Stadium on Jan 23, the first night of the band’s six concerts at the 55,000-capacity venue.

The quartet, famous for pop and rock hits from the last two decades such as Yellow (2000) and My Universe (2021), is the first act to schedule six nights at the National Stadium, one of the largest venues for music performances in Singapore.

They will also perform on Jan 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31.

American pop star Taylor Swift is set to achieve the same feat when she plays six sold out nights at the National Stadium in March.

Undergraduate Sheryl Chow, 26, was among the first fans to enter the venue when security checks started at 4pm. She had arrived at the National Stadium two hours earlier.

“Coldplay songs like Fix You and The Scientist helped me through some of the difficult times, like when I was failing my subjects in school and going through relationship problems,” she said.

While waiting for the concert to start, many fans were seen buying merchandise ranging from $60 T-shirts to $45 bucket hats.