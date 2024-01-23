Coldplay fans pack National Stadium for first of six sold out concerts

SINGAPORE – Fans of British band Coldplay were out in full force at the National Stadium on Jan 23, the first night of the band’s six concerts at the 55,000-capacity venue.
The quartet, famous for pop and rock hits from the last two decades such as Yellow (2000) and My Universe (2021), is the first act to schedule six nights at the National Stadium, one of the largest venues for music performances in Singapore.
They will also perform on Jan 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31.
American pop star Taylor Swift is set to achieve the same feat when she plays six sold out nights at the National Stadium in March.
Undergraduate Sheryl Chow, 26, was among the first fans to enter the venue when security checks started at 4pm. She had arrived at the National Stadium two hours earlier.
“Coldplay songs like Fix You and The Scientist helped me through some of the difficult times, like when I was failing my subjects in school and going through relationship problems,” she said.
While waiting for the concert to start, many fans were seen buying merchandise ranging from $60 T-shirts to $45 bucket hats.
Some jumped on kinetic energy floors and rode on stationary bicycles near the stage that helped to generate electricity for the concert.
Tickets for the concert priced between $68 to $1,098 had sold out soon after they went on sale in June 2023.
According to concert promoters Live Nation, the band broke the record for most tickets sold by an artiste in a single day in Singapore. In December, a limited number of tickets priced at $28 – for randomly allocated spots in the venue – were also released.
The Singapore shows are the band’s longest Asian stint in its Music Of The Spheres world tour, which included two nights each in Taiwan, Japan, Thailand and the Philippines, as well as one night each in Indonesia and Malaysia.
Coldplay last performed in Singapore in 2017 and played two nights in the same venue. The band also performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2001 – a double bill with Scottish band Travis – in 2006 and 2009.
Among the concertgoers on Jan 23 were many who travelled from neighbouring countries.
Sales manager Jalyne Rodriguez from Manila, the Philippines, spent about 100,000 Philippine pesos (S$2,383.90) on tickets and other expenses such as flights and a six-night hotel stay.
“I wanted to go to the Singapore show instead of their concert in the Philippines because I think the venue here is much nicer,” said the 40-year-old, adding that she is a big fan of Coldplay singer Chris Martin.
Indonesian fan Anton S, who works in the banking industry and in his 30s, failed to get tickets to the band’s concert in Jakarta in November 2023, and was happy when he managed to score tickets for the Singapore show.
“I’ve been a fan for more than 20 years and this is the first time that I got to see them live, so this is very special for me.”