The Life List: 3 highlights from Coldplay’s S’pore show, from teary tribute to piano glitch

SINGAPORE - Whether you love or loathe Coldplay, it is hard to remain indifferent and not get caught up in the British pop-rock band’s live performances.

The quartet, fronted by singer Chris Martin, brought their famously big, bold and colourful show to the National Stadium on Jan 23.

It was the first of their unprecedented six sold-out nights – until Jan 31 – at the 55,000-capacity venue, one of the largest for gigs in Singapore.

It is also the band’s longest Asian stopover in their Music Of The Spheres world tour, named after their latest album released in 2021.

Coldplay – which also comprise guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion – last performed two nights at the same venue in 2017.