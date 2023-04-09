Richie Koh nabs best actor at Star Awards

SINGAPORE - Actor Richie Koh nabbed the top acting prize at Mediacorp’s annual Star Awards on Sunday.

The 29-year-old won Best Actor for his portrayal of an intellectually disabled adult in family drama Your World In Mine at the national broadcaster’s yearly awards show for its Chinese language content.

He is the youngest winner of the award in 26 years, since Christopher Lee won in 1997 at the age of 26. This is Koh’s first acting nomination and win, beating out tough competition from first-time nominees Ayden Sng and Desmond Ng, veteran Brandon Wong and three-time winner Qi Yuwu.

In his acceptance speech, he gave a shout-out to members of the special needs community whom the cast consulted prior to working on the series: “Thank you, Johannes and Anna, for letting me into your world. Your world is beautiful.”

Koh also bagged one of three inaugural Most Popular Rising Stars trophies - a newly added popularity award decided by public votes on a par with Top 10 Most Popular Artistes - given to three stars with less than five years of experience as of January 2022. Actor Ayden Sng, 29, and Yes 933 radio deejay Gao Meigui, 32, also won the award.

His cast mates in Your World In Mine also won big. Best Actress went to Koh’s onscreen mom Huang Biren, who made history as a five-time winner, edging out four-time winner Zoe Tay as the actress with the most number of wins in the category.

Huang, 54, who also won the award last year, said in an interview backstage: “I didn’t think I would win again this year. It’s a blessing, I feel very thankful especially since I’m not a full-time artiste with Mediacorp.”