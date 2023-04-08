The Life List: Five Star Awards fun facts

SINGAPORE – Local entertainment’s biggest night is here again, as Mediacorp’s Star Awards gears up for its ceremony on Sunday at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

Having skipped a year in 2020, this is the 28th edition of the awards show since it began in 1994. The awards are given out to recognise the national broadcaster’s best Chinese-language content and performers.

But how much do you know about the show and its winners (or losers)? The Straits Times delves into the awards’ history for five interesting facts.

1. Most repetitive award

Though the Star Awards began in 1994, performance-based acting awards were given out only from 1995. Among the four major acting awards, Best Actor has yielded the most repetitive results.

Since its inception, the award has been given to only 11 actors, with Chen Hanwei, 53, scoring a whopping seven wins, including the latest trophy in 2022.

Best Actress fares only slightly better in terms of diversity, with 13 actresses having nabbed the award thus far. Channel 8 “Ah Jie” (Mandarin for big sister) Zoe Tay, 55, and 2022’s winner Huang Biren, 54, are the most awarded in this category, with four wins each.

In hosting, Quan Yifeng, 49, is the undisputed queen. She has won Best Programme Host – introduced in 2016 – five times in a row since 2017. The only other winner in the category is Lee Teng, 38, who won for Love On The Plate 3 in 2016.