Star Awards 2023: The 7 most eye-popping looks on the red carpet

SINGAPORE – When it came to local entertainment’s most glamorous night, the stars decided to paint it black.

With the Star Awards returning to Marina Bay Sands after 10 years on Sunday night, we were expecting many to raise the fashion stakes on the red carpet.

But most stars, from Rebecca Lim, Felicia Chin and Ya Hui to Pierre Png, Shaun Chen and even Elvin “Bandung” Ng, decided to play it safe – which is why these seven style outliers deserve special mention, for better or worse.

1. Chantalle Ng