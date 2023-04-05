Star Awards: Time for first-time lead acting nominees Hong Ling, Richie Koh, Desmond Ng and Ayden Sng to shine

SINGAPORE – At the Star Awards 2022, veteran Singapore actor Chen Hanwei landed his seventh Best Actor win of his career, prompting the 53-year-old to urge for more recognition for local entertainment’s young stars.

His Best Actress counterpart was long-time friend and fellow thespian Huang Biren, 54, herself a four-time winner.

While the pair’s acting chops are not in question, Mediacorp’s annual awards show for its Chinese-language content was still lamented for giving its top acting prizes to the much-feted old guard of home-grown television.

Five usual suspects – Chen with seven wins, former actor Xie Shaoguang with five wins, Li Nanxing and Qi Yuwu with three wins each and Christopher Lee with two wins – took home 20 years of Best Actor trophies since the awards’ conception in 1995.

And seven actresses – Zoe Tay and Huang Biren (four wins each), Chen Liping and Ivy Lee (three wins each), and the trio of Rebecca Lim, Joanne Peh and Rui En (two wins each) – cover 20 years of Best Actress wins.

This year, however, could bode the winds of change, with a fresh slate of first-time nominees in their 20s and 30s. New to the Best Actor category are Ayden Sng, Richie Koh and Desmond Ng, while another rising star Hong Ling snagged her first Best Actress nomination after close to a decade of acting.

Ng and Hong are also in the running for Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes respectively. Sng and Koh are vying for the newly added Most Popular Rising Star award, another public-voting popularity prize on a par with the Top 10 Most Popular Artistes trophy but given to three young stars with fewer than five years of industry experience as of Jan 1, 2022. Results will be announced at Star Awards 2023’s ceremony on Sunday.

The Straits Times speaks to the new generation of stars lighting up Singapore’s show-business scene.

Hong Ling, 28

Hong Ling was still lying in bed, half asleep, on Feb 15 when she received the best and biggest news of her career so far – that she had been nominated for Best Actress.

The 28-year-old recounts: “My manager called and congratulated me on getting the nomination. I was just very happy and we were both screaming on the phone. Then, when the call ended, my tears just flowed.

“I’ve been waiting for a nomination since a few years back. I’ve always wanted this, but never had the chance to be nominated, so this is a huge encouragement for me as an actress.”

Hong was given a nod for her role as Zheng Tianxi, the big sister to an intellectually disabled man (Richie Koh) in the much-lauded family drama Your World In Mine (2022), which won Best Drama Serial and Best Theme Song at an untelevised gala dinner on March 30, a precursor to this Sunday’s Star Awards.

The 20-episode series was highly praised for spotlighting the experiences of families with special-needs children and its realistic performances.

Hong recalls: “I went hiking after the drama aired and bumped into some special-needs children hiking with their parents. They were very happy to see me, and we hiked together for a bit. I felt very special at that moment.”