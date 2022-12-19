Pop star Jackson Wang meets singer JJ Lin and badminton player Lee Chong Wei in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – K-pop idol Jackson Wang met two other stars while he was in Malaysia.

The member of South Korean boy band Got7 held his concert in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday, while Singaporean singer JJ Lin held his gig there on Sunday. Wang, 28, was a guest star at Lin’s concert.

Lin, 41, posted on social media early on Sunday a photo of himself with Wang and another of them four years ago.

Lin wrote: “Congrats for killin’ it tonight. (Now vs 4 years ago).”