K-pop star Jackson Wang to hold solo concert in Singapore on Dec 23

SINGAPORE – K-pop star Jackson Wang will be bringing his first ever solo concert tour to Singapore come December.

The Magic Man world tour, named after the Hong Kong-born singer’s recent album, will kick off on Nov 26 in Bangkok before travelling to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London, Paris and Dubai.

The Singapore show is scheduled for Dec 23. Ticketing and venue details for all cities will be announced at a later date.

The first Chinese solo act to perform at famed American music festival Coachella, the 28-year-old’s latest album, which is inspired by 1970s rock, has found chart success. Magic Man debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. Music videos of songs from his album, including tracks like Blow and Blue, have each earned over 20 million views on YouTube.

Wang, a member of K-pop boy band GOT7 who branched out in recent years to focus on solo music releases and television appearances in China, recently caused a storm when he visited Singapore for nearly two weeks in August.

He was in town to launch a pop-up for his streetwear label, curate and host a show at nightclub Marquee and shoot a series of travel vlogs as part of a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). These vlogs are slated to be released on STB’s social media channels at the end of the year.