JJ Lin's post on badminton noticed by Malaysian player Lee Chong Wei

Singer JJ Lin posted a photo of himself with his father during a badminton session.
SINGAPORE - A social media post by home-grown singer JJ Lin led to some friendly banter between him and some of his celebrity pals.

On Saturday (Oct 9), the Taiwan-based singer, who is back in Singapore, posted a photo with his father.

He wrote: "Badminton bros. I played badminton with my dad every Friday when I was five years old. Now that I have grown up, I still play badminton with my dad on Friday."

Lin, 40, also posted a video of himself in action at the OCBC Arena at Singapore Sports Hub.

His good friend, singer Hong Junyang, commented with a pleading-face emoji. Actor Shaun Chen chipped in: "Bro, let's invite @jjlin and uncle to play next time."

Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei responded to Chen: "You beat me first before playing with @jjlin". And Chen replied: "Wow, bro... it's impossible to beat you."

Lin then suggested to Lee: "You teach me to play, while I teach you to sing?"

Lin was recently nominated for Best Male Singer (Mandarin) for his album Drifter • Like You Do at this year's Golden Melody Awards in August, but lost to Taiwanese rapper Soft Lipa.

