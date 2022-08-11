Jackson Wang raves about bak kut teh and kopi during week-long Singapore trip

SINGAPORE - Fans and passers-by whipped out their smartphones and took photographs when they spotted Hong Kong-born K-pop star Jackson Wang grabbing bak kut teh at the foodcourt in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) recently.

"It was so good," the 28-year-old star enthuses about his meal during a group interview with local media on Aug 10.

Sitting in a newly renovated MBS suite with his artfully styled dyed hair, tiny hoop earrings and a patterned jacket with sheer sleeves, Wang looked every part the star who made history earlier this year as the first solo Chinese performer at American music festival Coachella.

Despite the attention he attracted, he still managed to have a peaceful lunch. He says: "Honestly? People are there for lunch, they don't care that much. They have their own lives and are busy with their own things."

A member of boy band Got7 who has carved out a successful solo career for himself with variety appearances in China and several English-language music releases, Wang has been in Singapore since Aug 2 for a series of travel vlogs as part of a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board. He is expected to stay until Aug 14, before flying to the United States.

This is not the star's first time in the Republic - he came as a teenage fencer competing in the 2010 Youth Olympic Games and even sneaked out to visit the Night Safari then.

Speaking in a mix of English and Mandarin, he says: "I've been to many countries but a lot of times, it feels like it doesn't even count because I'm going from the airport to an event venue to the hotel. And sometimes when I do get to venture out, it's to touristy spots that locals might not actually go to that much.

"This time, I discovered places I didn't know about. I went to places such as Sentosa and Universal Studios Singapore, but I also got to go to Kusu Island and St John's Island, which I hadn't heard about. It's very refreshing."

Singapore's coffee culture also left an impression.

"I went to Nanyang Old Coffee. I tried the kopi here with the gah dai (extra sugar) and siu dai (less sugar) versions. It's like the coffee is custom-made."

Unfortunately, Wang missed a quintessential Singaporean experience - the National Day Parade's fireworks show - despite being in the Marina Bay area. He laments: "I heard the noise. I was asking my team, 'Where can we see it? Can anybody tell me anything?'"