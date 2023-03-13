Oscars: Everything Everywhere All At Once is big winner

LOS ANGELES - In the late 1960s, young cineastes shook up a moribund film industry by delivering idiosyncratic, startlingly original work. The moment became known as New Hollywood.

When film historians look back at the 95th Academy Awards, they may mark it as the start of a new New Hollywood.

Voters honoured A24’s head-twisting, sex toy-brandishing, TikTok-era Everything Everywhere All At Once with the Oscar for best picture – along with six others – while also naming Netflix’s German-language war epic All Quiet On The Western Front the winner in four technical categories.

The Daniels, the young filmmaking duo behind the racially diverse Everything Everywhere All At Once, won Oscars for their original screenplay and directing.

The Daniels is an oh-so-cool sobriquet for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. They are both 35.

The film, which received a field-leading 11 nominations, also won Oscars for film editing, best actress and best supporting actor and actress, with Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis honoured for their performances.

“Ladies, don’t let anybody ever tell you that you are ever past your prime,” Yeoh, 60, said when accepting the best actress Oscar. “Never give up.” She was the first Asian woman to receive the award.