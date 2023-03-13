Oscars: Best and worst looks on the baffling champagne carpet

SINGAPORE – In a surprise twist for one of Hollywood’s most glamorous nights in fashion, it was a champagne carpet, not red, that was rolled out in Los Angeles at the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Perhaps the stars and their stylists did not get the memo? Many – including Oscars favourite Michelle Yeoh – showed up to film’s biggest night in shades of cream, white and beige, looking divine but unfortunately blending into the background.

On social media, the carpet and backdrop were panned as the villain of the night, doing no favours for photographs that washed out numerous celebrities.

Meanwhile, crepe-like poofy ball gowns were a hot silhouette, donned by the likes of actresses Stephanie Hsu (in striking coral Valentino), Sofia Carson (in white Giambattista Valli Couture) and Monica Barbaro (in a plum and teal Elie Saab).

The Straits Times rounds up the best and worst looks.

BEST

Janelle Monae