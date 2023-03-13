Oscars: Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio wins best animated film

LOS ANGELES - Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, a strikingly dark take on the beloved children’s book about an exuberant living puppet and his elderly wood-carver father, won best animated feature at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

In an Oscars category usually dominated by lighter, family-friendly fare, Mexican director del Toro triumphed with his macabre reimagining of Pinocchio’s adventures, now set in 1930s Italy.

The movie – tackling fascism, war and grief – is also wildly different in tone from Disney’s classic Pinocchio adaptation, but its ambitious themes and stunning use of stop-motion animation won over Academy voters.

“Animation is ready to be taken to the next step. We are all ready for it. Please help us. Keep animation in the conversation,” del Toro, 58, told the Oscars audience.

In the film, Geppetto, still mourning the loss of his only son decades earlier, carves a wooden puppet that suddenly springs to life.

Despite the best efforts of his conscientious insect friend Sebastian J. Cricket (voiced by Ewan McGregor), Pinocchio is tricked into running away with an evil circus master (Christopher Waltz).

As Geppetto and Sebastian set off in pursuit, Pinocchio is conscripted into a fascist boot camp, battles a gruesome sea beast, travels to and from the afterlife, and even comes face-to-face with Italian dictator Benito Mussolini himself.

A starry voice cast also includes Cate Blanchett, John Turturro and Tilda Swinton.

The project had long been a dream of del Toro’s. But his efforts to get the film made were met with rejection and frustration for around a decade, before deep-pocketed streaming giant Netflix came on board in 2018.

“I’ve been fighting to make it for half my career,” del Toro told AFP.