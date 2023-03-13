Oscars: Michelle Yeoh is first Asian to win best actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once

LOS ANGELES - Michelle Yeoh on Sunday made history by becoming the first Asian to win the best actress Oscar, for her exuberant portrayal of an immigrant business owner in the sci-fi trip Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film also bagged the Best Picture award.

Yeoh, 60, was widely regarded as the front-runner for the award after claiming a Screen Actors Guild honour and a Golden Globe award for the role. This was her first Oscar nomination.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dream big and dreams do come true,” Yeoh said while accepting her award. “And ladies, don’t let anybody ever tell you you are past your prime.”

In Everything Everywhere, Yeoh’s character, Evelyn Wang, is struggling to finish her taxes when she is swept into alternate universes. The science-fiction film was a critical and commercial success and also won the best

picture Oscar.