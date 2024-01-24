Oscar-nominated 20 days in Mariupol, from normality to ruins

PARIS - Laying out the horrors of the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, documentary 20 Days In Mariupol was on Jan 23 nominated for an Oscar.

Almost two years on from the start of Russia’s attack, the film recounts the dying days of a major city.

“Wars start with silence”, filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov says on day one of the 2022 onslaught, as he enters Mariupol by car with his colleague, Associated Press photographer Evgeniy Maloletka.

The journalists, both Ukrainian, know that the southern strategic port will be one of the first targets for Moscow’s troops.

Chernov films the last images of a still “normal” city – a world that will soon be wiped off the map.

As the shelling begins, the pair encounter a horrified woman asking what she should do.

“They don’t shoot civilians,” Chernov reassures her, telling the woman to return to her home – only to add in voice-over that “I was wrong”.

Her neighbourhood is bombed soon after and the filmmakers find her again in a gym where hundreds of families were sheltering.

Images of so many men, women and children leave the viewer wondering how many lives will be claimed by the war.

Chernov has a premonition that “something terrible” is coming for Mariupol.

Just three days into their attack, Russian forces began encircling the city, while a quarter of its population had fled.

Those left behind would face carnage.