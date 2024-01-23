2024 Oscar nominations: Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations

LOS ANGELES – Oscar voters lined up behind a classic studio blockbuster, giving 13 nominations to Oppenheimer, the most of any movie, and setting up the long-awaited coronation of its director, Christopher Nolan, as Hollywood’s leading filmmaker.
No film by Nolan has ever been named best picture. He received his second nomination for directing on Jan 23.
The recognition for Oppenheimer had been expected. But the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences threw surprises into all of the other major categories.
Most prominently, Greta Gerwig did not receive a nomination as best director for Barbie.
Instead, the increasingly international academy gave a first nomination to the French filmmaker Justine Triet, who directed Anatomy Of A Fall, a did-she-or-didn’t-she thriller.
Barbie also failed to figure into the best actress category, with Margot Robbie overlooked for bringing the doll to zany life.
Instead, Annette Bening was honoured as a best actress candidate for her obsessive, ageing swimmer in the Netflix film Nyad.
Oppenheimer was followed by Poor Things, a female-focused take on the Frankenstein myth, with 11, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, with 10.
The nominees were:
For best picture: Past Lives; American Fiction; Anatomy Of A Fall; Barbie; The Holdovers; Killers Of The Flower Moon; Maestro; Past Lives; Poor Things; The Zone Of Interest; Oppenheimer
For best actress: Annette Bening, Nyad; Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon; Sandra Huller, Anatomy Of A Fall; Carey Mulligan, Maestro; Emma Stone, Poor Things
For best actor: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Colman Domingo, Rustin; Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers; Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer; Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
For best director: Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest; Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things; Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer; Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon; Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall
For best supporting actress: Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple; America Ferrera, Barbie; Jodie Foster, Nyad; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
For best supporting actor: Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction; Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon; Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer; Ryan Gosling, Barbie; Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
For best international film: Io Capitano (Italy); Perfect Days (Japan); Society Of The Snow (Spain); The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany); The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)
For best adapted screenplay: American Fiction; Barbie; Oppenheimer; Poor Things; Zone Of Interest;
For original screenplay: Anatomy Of A Fall; The Holdovers; May December; Past Lives; Maestro
For best animated feature film: The Boy And The Heron; Elemental; Nimona; Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Robot Dreams
For best animated short: Letter To A Pig; Ninety-Five Senses; Our Uniform; Pachyderme; War Is Over! Inspired By The Music of John & Yoko
For best documentary feature: Bobi Wine: The People’s President; The Eternal Memory; Four Daughters; To Kill A Tiger; 20 Days In Mariupol
For best documentary short: The ABCs Of Book Banning; The Last Repair Shop; Nai Nai & Wai Po; The Barber Of Little Rock; Island In Between
For best production design: Barbie; Killers Of The Flower Moon; Napoleon; Oppenheimer; Poor Things;
For best live action short: The After; Invincible; Knight Of Fortune; Red, White And Blue; The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
For best cinematography: El Conde; Killers Of The Flower Moon; Maestro; Oppenheimer; Poor Things;
For best makeup and hairstyling: Golda; Society Of The Snow; Maestro; Oppenheimer; Poor Things;
For best costume design: Barbie; Killers Of The Flower Moon; Napoleon; Oppenheimer; Poor Things
For best visual effects: The Creator; Godzilla Minus One; Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One; Napoleon
For best film editing: Anatomy Of A Fall; The Holdovers; Killers Of The Flower Moon; Oppenheimer; Poor Things. REUTERS, NYTIMES