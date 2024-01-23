2024 Oscar nominations: Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations

LOS ANGELES – Oscar voters lined up behind a classic studio blockbuster, giving 13 nominations to Oppenheimer, the most of any movie, and setting up the long-awaited coronation of its director, Christopher Nolan, as Hollywood’s leading filmmaker.

No film by Nolan has ever been named best picture. He received his second nomination for directing on Jan 23.

The recognition for Oppenheimer had been expected. But the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences threw surprises into all of the other major categories.

Most prominently, Greta Gerwig did not receive a nomination as best director for Barbie.

Instead, the increasingly international academy gave a first nomination to the French filmmaker Justine Triet, who directed Anatomy Of A Fall, a did-she-or-didn’t-she thriller.

Barbie also failed to figure into the best actress category, with Margot Robbie overlooked for bringing the doll to zany life.

Instead, Annette Bening was honoured as a best actress candidate for her obsessive, ageing swimmer in the Netflix film Nyad.

Oppenheimer was followed by Poor Things, a female-focused take on the Frankenstein myth, with 11, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, with 10.

The nominees were:

For best picture: Past Lives; American Fiction; Anatomy Of A Fall; Barbie; The Holdovers; Killers Of The Flower Moon; Maestro; Past Lives; Poor Things; The Zone Of Interest; Oppenheimer

For best actress: Annette Bening, Nyad; Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon; Sandra Huller, Anatomy Of A Fall; Carey Mulligan, Maestro; Emma Stone, Poor Things

For best actor: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Colman Domingo, Rustin; Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers; Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer; Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

For best director: Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest; Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things; Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer; Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon; Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall

For best supporting actress: Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple; America Ferrera, Barbie; Jodie Foster, Nyad; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

For best supporting actor: Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction; Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon; Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer; Ryan Gosling, Barbie; Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

For best international film: Io Capitano (Italy); Perfect Days (Japan); Society Of The Snow (Spain); The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany); The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)