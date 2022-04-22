Russia pushes offensive, collects corpses in 'liberated' Mariupol in Ukraine

KYIV/MARIUPOL (REUTERS) - Russia pressed its new offensive in eastern Ukraine on Friday (April 22) while in the port city of Mariupol, teams of volunteers collected corpses from the ruins after Moscow declared victory there despite Ukrainian forces holding out.

Ukraine's general staff said Russian forces had increased attacks along the whole frontline in the east of the country and were trying to mount an offensive in the Kharkiv region, north of Russia's main target, the Donbas.

Russia says it has won the battle of Mariupol, the biggest fight of the war, having taken a decision not to try to root out thousands of Ukrainian troops still holed up in a huge steel works that takes up much of the centre of the city.

Kyiv says 100,000 civilians are still inside the city, and need full evacuation. It says Moscow's decision not to storm the Azovstal steel works is proof that Russia lacks the forces to defeat the Ukrainian defenders.

In a Russian-held section of the city, the guns had largely fallen silent and dazed looking residents ventured out on streets to a background of charred apartment blocks and wrecked cars. Some carried suitcases and household items.

Volunteers in white hazmat suits and masks roved the ruins, collecting bodies from inside apartments and loading them on to a truck marked with the letter "Z", symbol of Russia's invasion.

Maxar, a commercial satelite company, said images from space showed freshly dug mass graves on the city's outskirts. Ukraine estimates tens of thousands of civilians died in the city during nearly two months of Russian bombardment and siege.

The United Nations and Red Cross say the civilian toll is still unknowable but at least in the thousands. Russia denies targeting civilians and says it has rescued the city from nationalists.

In Zaporizhzhia, where 79 Mariupol residents arrived in the first convoy of buses permitted by Russia to leave for other parts of Ukraine, Ms Valentyna Andrushenko held back tears as she recalled the ordeal under siege.

"They (Russians) were bombing us from day one. They are demolishing everything. Just erase it," she said of the city.

Kyiv said no new evacuations were planned for Friday. Moscow says it has taken 140,000 Mariupol residents to Russia; Kyiv says many of those were deported by force in what would be a war crime.

The city's mayor, Mr Vadym Boichenko, who is no longer inside Mariupol, said: "We need only one thing - the full evacuation of the population. About 100,000 people remain in Mariupol."