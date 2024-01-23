Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities - Defence Ministry

A bomb squad member works next to a part of a missile after a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 23, 2024. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
MOSCOW - Russia launched missile strikes on Ukraine's military production facilities and successfully hit all intended targets, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The strikes were carried out with air- and land-based missiles against enterprises producing missiles, explosives and ammunition, the Defence Ministry said in a statement that Reuters could not independently verify.

Ukrainian officials said earlier that Russia unleashed a mass air strike on Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least four people and wounding more than 60 others. They said the early-morning missile attack mostly targeted the country's two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv. REUTERS

