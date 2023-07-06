Obituary: Raised in the US, Coco Lee pushed boundaries for Mandopop singers

SINGAPORE – At times flamboyant and often sporting blonde or reddish-brown hair, Coco Lee was one of a kind in the Mandopop world.

The petite pop diva, who died at age 48 on Wednesday, is best remembered for her Western-style music, strong but soulful vocals, bubbly spirit and playful, sexy persona.

Born Ferren Lee in Hong Kong to a lawyer father and a Chinese physician mother, Lee was the youngest of three daughters, alongside older sisters Nancy and Carol.

As a child, Lee’s family moved to San Francisco, United States, where she grew up.

After graduating from high school in 1992, she returned to Hong Kong and got her big break at the 1993 New Talent Singing Awards. She belted out the late American singer Whitney Houston’s Run To You (1993) and clinched the first runner-up prize. The next day, she was offered a recording contract.

A year later, her debut Mandarin album Love From Now On (1994) was released in Taiwan, where she would be based for most of her 30-year career.

Lee was often labelled Taiwan’s Mariah Carey due to her big voice and R&B leanings. Her songs frequently fused Western styles with Asian sensibilities, which set her apart from her peers such as Hong Kong singers Sandy Lam and Karen Mok.

For example, The Good Things About Romance (1996) featured blasting trumpets and a swing band.

Her self-titled album Coco Lee went on to become the best-selling album in Asia that same year, cementing her popularity and widespread appeal.

Lee – who often spoke fluent, American-accented English – released her first English-language album Just No Other Way (1999). On it was the dance classic Do You Want My Love, which reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Dance Breakouts chart in 1999, and charted in Australia and New Zealand.

Another standout from that album was the ballad Before I Fall In Love, which made it to the soundtrack of the Hollywood romantic comedy Runaway Bride (1999) starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.