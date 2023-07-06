Mandopop stars and fans express shock, disbelief over Coco Lee’s sudden death

Taiwanese songstress Angela Chang expressed her disbelief at Lee’s death on Weibo, writing: “I will always miss you.”

Selina Jen and Ella Chen, both members of Taiwanese girl group S.H.E, also paid tribute to Lee.

Jen, who previously proclaimed Lee as her inspiration in the group’s own steps towards stardom when they won a singing competition with Lee’s song Reflection, said Lee will always be her idol, adding that she was so lucky to have met and embraced her.

Chen expressed her disbelief at Lee’s “decision”, with reference to her attempted suicide. “As radiant as your smile was, that’s how heartbroken you have left us,” she wrote on Instagram. “Hoping you will have no more illness and pain... no more worries.”

Known for her high-energy dance performances, Lee previously revealed that she was born with a defect in her left leg. In March, she posted on social media that she had to learn to walk again after undergoing a major leg surgery.

Taiwanese actress Shu Qi offered her concise hope on Weibo, “wishing there is no pain in heaven“.

Lee had been diagnosed with depression years earlier, having experienced marital problems in her union with Canadian billionaire businessman Bruce Rockowitz.

The pair were rumoured to have separated, although Lee never addressed the speculation.

“2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Coco’s singing career... Coco is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese,” Lee’s two elder sisters Carol and Nancy said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are proud of her!”